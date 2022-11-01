What is ‘Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence’ and where can I watch it?

Fans of Sonic the Hedgehog are in for an absolute treat, as in preparation for the upcoming video game Sonic Frontiers (developed by Sonic Team), Sega has released an animated short depicting everyone’s favorite red echidna, Knuckles. The short lasts approximately six minutes, so it is definitely worth your time if you like the franchise. Let’s take a look at how you can access the short, and how exactly Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence connects to the upcoming video game.

How does Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence connect to Sonic Frontiers?

First of all, you can watch the animated short, Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence above. The animated short was released on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitter accounts, so it is quite accessible. Dave B. Mitchell voices Knuckles the Echidna in the short, as he ruminates about the Chaos Emeralds and how his ancestors attempted to steal them thousands of years before he was born. Most of the short takes place on his home Angel Island, although he is quite lonely because the island isn’t populated except for animals and plants.

About halfway through the short, Knuckles finds a glowing gear which, once activated transports him somewhere else. This is where Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence connects to Sonic Frontiers. Once he realizes that he is not on Angel Island anymore he is attacked by enemies that you will encounter in the game. Knuckles then goads whoever sent him to this unknown place to face him themselves when a red and seemingly corrupted villain appears, trapping him on a beach, alone.

The environment of Angel Island looks very similar to the environments that players will encounter in Sonic Frontiers and the villain at the end of the short will most likely be the main villain or one of the villains in the game. Sonic’s main goal in the game is to find his friends, Miles “Tails” Prower, Amy Rose, and Knuckles the Echidna, and reunite with them after they all fell into a wormhole, transporting them to the Starfall Islands. It seems like Knuckles was one of the first ones to get separated from his friends.

Sonic Frontiers is being touted as the first open-world Sonic the Hedgehog game, and you will be able to upgrade Sonic’s powers as he journeys throughout the Starfall Islands, to find out why he and his friends are there. Of course, you can see how the story plays out and if Knuckles the Echidna is rescued from his imprisonment on Nov. 8, 2022, when Sonic Frontiers releases on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC.