Wordle is a game for only the hardest of hardcore gamers in the chat. For the amazing minds and walking thesauruses. The Gods that walk and read among us. But for the average Joe or Nancy, it’s a game that tests our little knowledge of the English language and has us shouting “REBUS ISN’T A WORD!” in a packed train carriage on a Monday morning.

Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.

In case you’ve never played it until today, hello newborn! Wordle is a word-based puzzle game where you have to guess a five-letter word. It changes every day, you get a handful of clues and only six tries per day.

The New York Times acquired the rights to Wordle in January, but the game first blew up in October last year. Since then it’s been the app on everyone’s minds. Folks share silly little graphs on social media showing their daily Wordle results. Oh, you got “ingot” in just two tries? Okay. Sure, Jan. I bet you use “inorb” and “baler” in your daily vernacular too?

Wordle is just as much a social competition and global watercooler event as it was a brain teaser. A game that gives you the aristocratic tools to show off at the next fancy dinner party. A scholarly match of wit and puzzle-solving. Huzzah.

But if you’re struggling to find today’s answer then don’t worry, we’ve got you. Keep scrolling to find the answer to today’s Wordle and finally show your friends you’re a real hardcore gamer.

Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell via Getty Images

What is today’s ‘Wordle’ answer, June 22?

The answer to today’s Wordle (June 22) is: AWFUL.

Previous Wordle Answers

June 21 — GLOAT