What’s the best moveset for Greninja in ‘Pokémon Go?’

With this moveset, you're gonna be the very best, like no one ever was.

Picture it: your Froakie finally reached its final evolution, Greninja, but you’re so overwhelmed with the possibilities of Greninja’s moveset that you can’t decide on the most effective layout. If you find yourself in this same situation, it’s your lucky day. Although Pokémon Go isn’t the worldwide craze it once was, there’s still a respectable amount of global players, some of whom found themselves with a fresh-faced Greninj following Froakie’s Community Day on Aug. 13, 2023.

When used correctly, Greninja can be a powerful addition to any Pokémon team. During Froakie’s Community Day event, Pokémon Go players around the world had an increased likelihood of catching and evolving the Gen VI Water-type Starter. Any players who evolved a Frogadier during event hours would gain a coveted Greninja that knows the Water-Type Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Greninja’s best moveset

Image via The Pokémon Company

Two new moves were offered to Greninja during Froakie’s Community Day, which would make Greninja’s best moves for PvP Battles its Water Shuriken as the Fast Move and Hydro Cannon and Night Slash for its Charged Moves. Water Shuriken was an existing Water-type move that entered Greninja’s moveset during the August 2023 event.

As it stands currently, Hydro Cannon is Greninja’s best Charged Move option, as it deals 80 Damage in PvP and only requires 40 Energy. Night Slash is another effective Dark-type Charged Move. It costs only 35 Energy, deals 50 Damage, and has a 12.5% chance to raise the user’s Attack by 2 stages.

All of Greninja’s moves in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

Although Hydro Cannon, Water Shuriken, and Night Slash are Greninja’s most effective moves, here’s a list of all available options, should you need to switch up Greninja’s layout to an all-Dark or all-Water assault.

Greninja Fast Moves

Bubble (Water)

Feint Attack (Dark)

Water Shuriken* (Water)

Greninja Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Night Slash (Dark)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Surf (Water)

Hydro Cannon* (Water)

While there are certainly stronger Water/Dark Types out there, Greninja is one of the strongest non-Legendary Water-Type Pokémon, so it’s well worth playing the long game and raising your Froakie to become the highest form of Greninja there is.