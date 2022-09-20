The sequel to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild officially has a title, and its release finally feels real to the franchise’s many fans.

Breath of the Wild 2, now officially titled Tears of the Kingdom, was delayed from a 2022 release date to 2023 several months back, much to the disappointment of fans. Despite the dismay many eager gamers felt at the longer wait, however, few people are overly pressed by the news. If the developers need more time to polish the game into the best product it can be, we should give them that time, and be happy for it. Far too many games have been released before they were entirely ready, and it is always to the detriment of fans — as well as the studios that developed them.

The announcement of an official title is finally making Tears of the Kingdom feel real for fans, and in the process is ramping up excitement for the upcoming game. Now that we have an official release date as well, gamers with their sights set on Hyrule are prepping themselves for the inevitably competitive release of the game. Thankfully, pre-orders will save forward-thinking gamers from a longer-then-expected wait, and we’ve got the details on when pre-orders for the highly-anticipated game open up.

When can I pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Pre-orders for Tears of the Kingdom are already available, so longtime Legend of Zelda fans should jump on them as soon as possible. Pre-orders, like anything else, are limited, and thus will eventually run out. And, with a game as popular as Legend of Zelda, they’re likely to sell out quick.

Currently, only a few stores have pre-order options available, but more locations are sure to jump on the pre-order train soon. For now, gamers in the U.S. can look to Amazon or Best Buy to put in their pre-orders. Amazon serves as a clearly superior option — despite the company’s many flaws — as it promises to stick to the lowest price for its purchasers. That means, if fans put in a pre-order at $59.99 now and the game’s price later drops, they’ll be charged the new, cheaper price when the game officially launches. Both retailers are currently offering the game up at the same price: $59.99.

Gamers in the UK have a better selection of retailers to choose from, and some are already offering up discounted pre-order options. Most are still offering the game up at £59.99, but a few have dropped the price slightly to keep competitive. UK gamers can look to Base or ShopTo for the lowest discounted price, with both options offering it up at £49.85, according to Nintendo Life, or they can aim a bit higher with 365 Games, which is listing pre-orders at £52.99. A final option keeps the price at £59.99 from retailer GAME.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is expected to officially release on May 12, 2023.