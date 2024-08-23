Where can I play ‘Black Myth: Wukong’?

Four years after Game Science first revealed a teaser of Black Myth: Wukong, the much-awaited action RPG is finally out to play. Inspired by one of the four great classical novels of Chinese literature, Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong has been on wishlists for years.

The game puts the players into the shoes of the “Destined One,” an anthropomorphic monkey from Mount Huaguo on a quest to find the Relics of the Monkey King Sun Wukong. Who doesn’t want to be a combat-trained monkey on a long journey across China?

But apart from its glamorous roots in Chinese mythology, the stunning visuals, excellent combat and gameplay, and soulslike elements have been the best-selling points of the game. The story is told throughout six chapters, where the player ventures into the challenges and marvels ahead to recover the six Relics.

Additionally, players will witness several cultural and natural landmarks derived from the real world, including the Guangsheng Temple, the Stork Tower, the Iron Buddha Temple, and more. Now if you’re intrigued, here’s where you can play the game and judge for yourself:

Where to play ‘Black Myth: Wukong’

Black Myth: Wukong was officially released on Aug. 19 in the United States.

Black Myth: Wukong has been released on PC (Windows) and PlayStation 5, and players can find the game on the PlayStation Store, the Epic Games Store, WeGame, or Steam. It is not yet released for Xbox Series X/S and has been delayed because, according to the studio, it requires more optimization. The release date for Xbox is not yet disclosed but should be revealed soon.

The game comes in four editions: Digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition. The Digital Standard Edition contains the base game while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with in-game bonus content and a selected digital soundtrack. On the other hand, the Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition comprise a Digital Deluxe Edition activation code and a set of physical collectibles.

