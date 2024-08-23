Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The "Destined One" in 'Black Myth: Wukong'
Image via Game Science
Category:
Gaming

Where can I play ‘Black Myth: Wukong’?

China's first AAA video game and it doesn't disappoint one bit.
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 05:51 am

Four years after Game Science first revealed a teaser of Black Myth: Wukong, the much-awaited action RPG is finally out to play. Inspired by one of the four great classical novels of Chinese literature, Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong has been on wishlists for years.

Recommended Videos

The game puts the players into the shoes of the “Destined One,” an anthropomorphic monkey from Mount Huaguo on a quest to find the Relics of the Monkey King Sun Wukong. Who doesn’t want to be a combat-trained monkey on a long journey across China?

But apart from its glamorous roots in Chinese mythology, the stunning visuals, excellent combat and gameplay, and soulslike elements have been the best-selling points of the game. The story is told throughout six chapters, where the player ventures into the challenges and marvels ahead to recover the six Relics.

Additionally, players will witness several cultural and natural landmarks derived from the real world, including the Guangsheng Temple, the Stork Tower, the Iron Buddha Temple, and more. Now if you’re intrigued, here’s where you can play the game and judge for yourself:

Where to play ‘Black Myth: Wukong’

Black Myth: Wukong was officially released on Aug. 19 in the United States.

Black Myth: Wukong has been released on PC (Windows) and PlayStation 5, and players can find the game on the PlayStation Store, the Epic Games Store, WeGame, or Steam. It is not yet released for Xbox Series X/S and has been delayed because, according to the studio, it requires more optimization. The release date for Xbox is not yet disclosed but should be revealed soon.

The game comes in four editions: Digital Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition. The Digital Standard Edition contains the base game while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with in-game bonus content and a selected digital soundtrack. On the other hand, the Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition comprise a Digital Deluxe Edition activation code and a set of physical collectibles.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.