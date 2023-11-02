Which cards are banned from the ‘One Piece’ card game?

At times, overpowered cards must receive the ‘Ace treatment‘ in the One Piece card game. Unfortunately, this may also entail completely scrapping entire decks because they’re just really unfair.

Overall, creating a card game has its fair share of hiccups. No matter how hard Bandai tries to make it fun for everyone, one deck or color usually ends up being way more powerful. And of course, how well you play adds another layer of unpredictability. This leads to a long list of banned cards in card games, and recently, Whitebeard got added to the lineup. So, here are all the cards you might want to stash away in a box since they’re pretty much useless.

One Piece TCG Banlist post-ST10 release

BANNED CARDS:

-OP01-016 Nami

-OP02-001 Edward Newgate

-OP02-005 Curly.Dadan



RESTRICTED CARDS (1 per deck):

-OP03-013 Marco — Official One Piece Card Game English Version (@ONEPIECE_tcg_EN) November 2, 2023

A few new additions were recently made to the surprisingly short list of banned and restricted One Piece cards. This decision was taken to counteract and mitigate the high usage and win rate of Red cards, although the complete list of restrictions is more diverse than this decision might suggest. As of the time of writing, this is the complete list of banned cards post-ST10 release:

Edward Newgate Leader – OP02-004 (new)

Moby Dick – OP02-024

Curly Dadan – OP02-005 (new)

Cabaji – OP02-052

Nami – OP01-016 (new)

The restricted list isn’t very long either. Restricted cards are the ones that are limited to one use per deck, and this is the list post-ST10 release:

Marco — OP03-013 (new)

Radical Beam – OP01-029

Edward Newgate – OP02-001 ⁠

Marco – OP02-018

While Bandai still considers the possibility of unbanning some of the Red cards, for now, you’ll need to get used to playing without them. The meta is bound to shift for a while, likely bringing a new wave of fans eager to use their preferred decks and leaders without having to counter the current meta. Hey, maybe it’s time for Purple to shine at last.