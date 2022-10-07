Which Marvel mainstay voices ‘Werewolf by Night’s narrator?

The man behind the narrator for Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is a famous face (or voice) in the world of Marvel and comics adaptations at large, so if his voice sounded familiar, keep reading to find out why.

Marvel Studios’ latest production is causing quite the stir among fans and critics alike. Werewolf by Night is easily the most unorthodox addition to the MCU to date both for its format as a television special and for its stylistic approach at the hands of director Michael Giacchino.

The 50-minute mid-length film is heavily inspired by the inaugural monster movies of the ’30s for its black-and-white high-contrast cinematography and use of practical effects, and is being praised for its risk-taking and originality, which has breathed new life into a moribund MCU.

The packed cast stars Amores Perros‘ Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russel, the cursed monster hunter who turns into a werewolf, The Nevers‘ Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, and Frasier‘s Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone.

The voice of the narrator for the opening sequence of the film has also been attracting attention. The man behind the voice is Rick D. Wasserman, an actor best known for his voice work in a number of video games, as well as television and film productions, particularly related to the world of comics.

What shows, movies, and games has Rick D. Wasserman voiced in the past?

Although Wasserman has acted in live-action before, namely in 24 and House, for a couple of episodes, he has built a name for himself as one of the best voice actors in the industry.

His most famous work is actually in video games, like 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum, as Young Jim Gordon, and other additional voices, 2011’s Batman: Arkham City as Clayface, and 2012’s Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City as Nicholai Ginovaef. In total, he’s lent his voice to 40 video games. Other titles in his resume include the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, The Last of Us, Bioshock 2, and a roll of other DC and Marvel games.

In television, he’s best known for voicing Thor and other characters in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes animated series, Radioactive Man in Black Panther, and Fixer in Avengers Assemble.

As for film, he was Hulk in Planet Hulk, Sal Maroni in the 2016 adult animated film Batman: The Killing Joke, and Sinestro in this year’s Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

Wasserman has been working as an actor since 1994, and has collected an extensive list of credits, in the process becoming a household name in the Marvel world. Werewolf by Night, however, is arguably the most prolific project he’s ever been involved in.

Read We Got This Covered’s review of the television special here.

Werewolf by Night is available to stream now on Disney Plus.