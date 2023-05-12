Who voices Rauru in the ‘Zelda’ games?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is here at long last and we’ve seen a lot of new characters appear in this much anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. One of these new characters is Rauru.

Okay, well technically he’s not new. A character named Rauru did appear in Ocarina of Time as one of the seven sages, specifically the sage of light. He’s probably better known in his Owl form as Kaepora Gaebora, a mysterious bird who gives Link hints as he explores Hyrule. However, the character in Tears of the Kingdom is very different in terms of looks and how he serves the story. He also has a voice now since most dialogue is voiced by actors now as opposed to the old school text boxes.

But who exactly voices Rauru? If you’re a long time fan of Nintendo then you may have already recognised his voice from another switch title. Although not listed on IMDB, the game names Chris Hackney as the actor for Rauru. Hackney is well known to many Fire Emblem fans as the voice of Dimitri. Fans were pretty quick to recognise his voice and called it out on Twitter.

Image via Nintendo

Slight #TearsOfTheKingdom spoiler, maybe? ChrisHackney is in TotK and I screamed as soon as I heard him speak LOL Dimitri, my beloved, how I missed the sound of your voice… Lunacchi @DokiDokiMOON

Hackney is quite the busy VA, he’s voiced characters in games such as Genshin Impact and the Final Fantasy VII remake as well as animes such as Vinland Saga and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Rauru appears pretty early on in the game so you won’t have to wait too long to meet him and hear the voice for yourself.