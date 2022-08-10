Who’s Deep Cut? The new ‘Splatoon 3’ idols revealed

The newest entry in one of Nintendo’s more recent, but great, franchises Splatoon is nearly here with Splatoon 3 scheduled to release on September 9, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. If you are not familiar with Splatoon, the game is a third-person shooter that is a fun party game mixed with an underwater theme. Nintendo has gotten fans ready for its release with a Nintendo Direct recently diving deep into what fans can expect come September.

Alongside everything that was revealed in the trailer, some new characters were shown, part of a new group called Deep Cut. So let’s take a look at everything we know about Deep Cut, including who the group consists of and what their role in the new game will be.

Who is Deep Cut in Splatoon 3?

Deep Cut are the new hosts of Splatoon 3, consisting of two Inklings — Frye and Shiver — along with an awesome manta ray named Big Man. Frye seems to have a fire theme with an orange and yellow color pattern while Shiver has a shark theme with a blue and white color pattern. Deep Cut will be making its presence known in the new game via their in-game news program Anarchy Splatcast.

Of course, idols are not a new addition to the Splatoon franchise, with each entry having its own hosts. The original Splatoon on Wii U had the Squid Sisters Callie and Marie (a fun play on calamari) as hosts while the sequel Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch introduced the pop band Off the Hook which consisted of Pearl and Marina.

Each member of Deep Cut represents a different team in Splatfest according to the Nintendo Direct, with Big Man being red, Frye being yellow, and Shiver being blue. Deep Cut announced the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere during the Nintendo Direct, which will be taking place on August 27, 2022. This will be a pre-release of Splatfest, presumably only available during that day until the release of the game. The announcements did not stop there, as a Splatoon invitational was also announced for PAX West in September.

Even though the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook have been pushed aside to make way for Deep Cut, there’s always the (strong) chance that we will see them again in Splatoon 3. But surely fans excited about the new game will come to embrace the cool group introduced in the Nintendo Direct Deep Cut, so make sure to secure those amiibos when they come out.

Splatoon 3 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch.