Who’s that Pokémon? Pokefans share their signature partners

Pokémon has introduced fans to over 900 creatures throughout the years some were cute and some have the potential to become very powerful. But fans are wondering which one of them would they’d consider being their ideal ‘partner Pokémon’.

The question was asked by Reddit user r/Waterburst789 on r/Pokémon. They asked fans which of all the creatures outside of the legendaries and mythical category would they consider being their ideal travel partner.

Fans gave out interesting and unique choices outside the usual popular Pokémon. A few have listed down Nidoking from Gen 1 since they’ve grown attached to it since the late-90s or it’s one of their favorite Pokémon in the Gen 1 lineup.

A few fans looked towards the meta and chose Tyranitar. According to them, they described it as a “pseudo legendary”. There is a reason after all why this Pokémon is a fan favorite in the Gen 2 lineup.

Others looked toward their real-life pets and noticed that some Pokémon look similar to their best friends at home.

But on the other side of the coin, fans looked towards the “Rule 34” route when finding their ideal partner Pokémon.

Pokémon has introduced us to creatures big and small to the point where any one of them could be a fan favorite. So it is reasonable why fans were upset when they removed the National Pokedex. This post proved that all Pokémon are loved by fans, regardless of power and appearance. And hopefully, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will introduce new fan favorites that trainers would consider to be their ideal partners.