Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Wings Via nemanja.radovanovic Graves Via Flotsom Xbox via amazon.com
Category:
Gaming

Why did the Xbox 360 store shut down?

The Marketplace might be dead, but online gaming is still in open season.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|

Published: Jul 30, 2024 02:52 pm

July 30th, 2024 marks the end of an era for many gamers. After nearly two decades, Microsoft has finally completed retiring the Xbox 360. As the console heads into its finale stage of life (or rather, death), the many commodities and resources Xbox plyers have utilized are coming to a close.

Recommended Videos

Why is the Xbox 360 store down?

The Xbox 360 has finally reached the end of its digital life cycle. The seventh-generation console may have been discontinued in 2016, but the age of digital purchases, combined with a laundry list of multiplayer favorites, kept the console as a popular alternative to pricier new additions.

As of July 29th, the Xbox Marketplace officially shuttered its metaphorical doors – though at what point in the day the change took place is anyone’s guess.

It is not all doom and gloom, however. Gamers can still play their favorite games online with friends and access any digital downloads they may have purchased. The only thing players will not be able to do, moving forward, is access the marketplace and purchase new digital content.

The marketplace may have ceased to exist, but many of the games it housed have been adapted for use on other consoles or through the PC gaming service Steam. There are however nearly 60 Xbox exclusive titles –mostly Kinect games – that are officially lost to time as the marketplace disappears for good.

For more than a year, Microsoft has been preparing gamers to let go of the 360 Marketplace. Microsoft and the many publishers it’s housed over the years offered steep discounts, letting gamers indulge in those titles and DLCs they’ve been waiting on for years. In the wake of the news, physical 360 games have seen a spike in pricing as original copies become more commodified.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.