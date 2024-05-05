Why has ‘Helldivers 2’s high positive rating turned into 100,000 negative reviews, and why are its developers supporting it?

Helldivers 2 went from the biggest surprise hit of 2024 to a universally hated game in just a matter of days, thanks to a shortsighted decision by Sony.

Helldivers 2 was released on Feb. 8, 2024, for the PlayStation 5 and Windows computer through the Steam store. Inspired by the cult classic movie Starship Troopers, Helldivers 2‘s lighthearted universe offered players the opportunity to give away their lives as space soldiers fighting against giant bugs and killer robots, all in the supposed name of democracy.

The satirical tone of Helldivers 2 and its acidic commentary on the futility of war is part of what made the game go viral. Still, its success is primarily due to its addictive gameplay loop in which a group of players – friends or randoms – tackle suicidal missions on alien planets. Developers Arrowhead Game Studios did a marvelous job in delivering an everchanging gaming scenery that united millions of players around the globe under the same banner. Unfortunately, that drastically changed after Sony decided to change the rules of the game months after its release.

Helldivers 2’s mandatory PSN account threatens to kill the game

In the week of April 30, Helldivers 2 Steam players received the unfortunate news that they would be forced to have a PSN account if they wished to keep playing the game. While Arrowhead Game Studios develops Helldivers 2, Sony has funded the title’s production and handles its distribution. So, it’s up to Sony to decide where and how the game will be available. The Arrowhead team is distressed by this decision, with CEO Johan Pilestedt even telling fans directly on X that he “just wants to make great games.”

Ouch, right in the review score 😢🤕



Well, I guess it's warranted. Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience.



I just want to make great games! pic.twitter.com/EPO7apDUlc — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) May 3, 2024

Sony probably didn’t anticipate the success of Helldivers 2, which is why it took a few months to announce the obligation of having a PSN account. However, players are rightfully angry at this absurd decision, with more than 100,000 new negative reviews popping up on Steam since the new login conditions were revealed.

Connecting to a PSN account means giving Sony data on how you play your game. Since Steam is already a DRM barrier, adding an extra one is garnering the mistrust of players. Steam is also the leading gaming distribution company, a position it has gained by offering reliable services for years. On the other hand, Sony is not nearly as trustworthy as Steam. On the contrary, the company was hacked multiple times, with players’ credit card numbers leaking due to the PSN’s shaky security.

It gets worse, as Helldivers 2 was previously purchasable in the 120 countries Steam operates in. Now, the game can only be bought in the 69 countries where Sony has the PSN available. That’s right; players from more than 50 countries will suddenly be excluded from a game they paid for. As for everyone else, the sharp decrease of players online will undoubtedly make Helldivers 2 less fun, as the whole game revolves around people working together toward specific goals.

Since the distributor changed the access rules players agreed to when they bought Helldivers 2, they are now entitled to a refund on Steam. That’s another way Helldivers 2 loses players — and money — bringing the project closer to its demise.

As a live-service game, Helldivers 2 can only remain playable if it has an active community. Sadly, instead of enjoying the game’s unexpected success, Sony decided controlling its players’ data was more important. The result is a poorly reviewed game and a significant drop in players, both of which will hinder Helldivers 2’s popularity.

