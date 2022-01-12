Why was Amouranth Banned from ‘Just Dance’?

Being connected during online gaming allows for exciting multiplayer action and quick updates, but it also exposes players to the risk of being hacked. These hacks can lead to your personal information being leaked or the hacker breaking the game’s terms of service, getting you banned in the process.

Recently, popular streamer Amouranth showed how easily a hacker can get you banned from a game you love.

Who Is Amouranth?

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is an infamous figure on the internet. She is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and OnlyFans creator. She currently has 1.8 million Twitter followers and was the most-watched female streamer on Twitch in 2021, and she is most known for her Just Chatting, ASMR, and hot tub streams.

However, Amouranth is no stranger to controversy or bans. In 2021, Twitch removed advertising from Amouranth’s channel due to her infamous hot tub streams. These streams sparked an internet-wide debate about what is allowed on the popular streaming platform. This isn’t the only time the streamer has had issues with Twitch, including two temporary bans for accidental nudity and another ban for her ASMR streams.

What Is ‘Just Dance’?

Just Dance is a series of video games developed and published by Ubisoft. First released on the Wii in 2009, the series tasks players with copying on-screen dance routines set to hit songs. The more accurate the player is, the more points they get.

The series has proven massively popular, and it has spawned many sequels, with the latest, Just Dance 2022, launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in November 2021.

How Did Amouranth Get Banned From ‘Just Dance’?

According to Amouranth, she got banned from the famous dancing game due to a hack. In a post on her personal Twitter account, Amouranth explains that someone got into her Just Dance account and changed her username from Amouranth to something offensive.

However, as this offensive name goes against Just Dance‘s terms of service, the account was instantly banned, and locking Amouranth out of the game in the process. Ultimately, that means she could lose all of her high scores.

MY JUST DANCE ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. THEY CHANGED MY NAME FROM “AMOURANTH” to “TWITCH SLUT”. This is the second of my platforms that’s been hacked this year.. and we’re only 3 days in.



Then I got banned for the name being ToS @Ubisoft @justdancegame pic.twitter.com/z4LHootYDC — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 4, 2022

Amouranth asked her fans to reach out to the official Just Dance Twitter account, hoping they could undo the ban and restore her access to the game. Amouranth went on to say that this hack wasn’t due to a “user error,” before blaming a Ubisoft data breach from 2021 for this hack.

It’s not user error, if you google it Ubisoft had a data breach — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 4, 2022

When the hack was made public last year, Community Manager UbiMorning made a post on the Ubisoft discussion board. This post explained that the company had “identified an intrusion into Ubisoft’s IT infrastructure targeting Just Dance.”

However, the statement said that the only information leaked was:

“‘Technical identifiers’ which include GamerTags, profile IDs, and Device IDs as well as Just Dance videos that were recorded and uploaded to be shared publicly with the in-game community and/or on your social media profiles. Our investigation has not shown that any Ubisoft account information has been compromised as a result of this incident.”

If correct, that would mean this breach wouldn’t be linked to Amouranth’s hacking incident.

The official Just Dance account responded to the thread. The tweet said that the studio was aware of the issue and working on a solution. However, they didn’t give a timeframe for this, nor did they respond to Amouranth’s accusation that this incident is linked to December’s data breach.

Hey! We are aware of this issue and are currently working on a solution to ensure players' safety. We will have more info to share on this soon! — Just Dance 2022 (@justdancegame) January 4, 2022

This isn’t the first hack Amouranth has had to endure this year. In early January, the streamer’s official Discord was hacked, causing many of her fans to lose access to the server.