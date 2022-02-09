Nintendo Switch Sports, a successor to Nintendo’s beloved Wii Sports, was finally announced at today’s Nintendo direct.

The collection will include old sports like bowling and chambara alongside new additions like volleyball and badmanton that utilize the Joy-Con’s updated motion controls. The game will also feature online play with friends or via matchmaking.

Physical editions will come with a leg strap for tracking movement in new foot-based sports like soccer, and golf will be added via a free update in the fall. Soccer will be added in a future update, though a “shoot-out” minigame will be playable at launch.

The gameplay preview also showed us new, high res Mii models, which you can check out in the trailer below.

Nintendo Switch Sports launches April 29 following a public network test from Feb. 18 to Feb 20.