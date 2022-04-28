Does ‘Overwatch 2’ support cross-play?

The 'Overwatch 2' PC beta is underway, with players now asking whether or not cross-play will be supported upon release.

With the Overwatch 2 beta now underway, players are turning their attention to the 5v5 team based FPS from Blizzard. One of the biggest questions players are asking is whether or not cross-play will be a feature on release.

Unfortunately, the PC beta has not shed much light on some of the more technical aspects of the game, focusing instead on more of the core game-play and hero changes in this major update. It’s still unconfirmed if Overwatch 2 will have cross-play enabled on release. While during development, cross-play has been specified in the past as an aspect that the team was exploring.

It is still unknown whether or not Overwatch 2 will be released on consoles, either alongside the PC edition or down the road. Which consoles would also be getting the game is also still in the air, as Overwatch was released on the PS4 and Xbox One, it would make sense for the newer edition to be aimed at the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The biggest hurdle would be the Nintendo Switch, which struggled to play Overwatch on release.

Cross-play was not an original feature for Overwatch, only having been added in the official patch on June 22, 2021. Cross-play was enabled for all modes in this update, except for Competitive game modes. Console players would be able to compete against one another regardless of platform, but all PC players were pooled separately for the ranked mode. As well, console players who group up with PC players automatically have Aim Assist disabled during any modes or matches.

In the months leading up to the eventual release of Overwatch 2, more information is sure to be released. That being said, there is no official release date for any platform announced. Stay tuned for more updates as they happen.