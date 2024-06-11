Star Wars Outlaws Key Artwork
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
Gaming

Will ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ be on Game Pass?

Can Game Pass subscribers leap right into the action on launch day?
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 05:19 am

We’re a few months out from the highly anticipated open-world game Star Wars Outlaws, and the anticipation has people wondering what sort of options will be available to play it when it comes out and whether it will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Recommended Videos

Outlaws, published by Ubisoft, follows the adventures of outlaw Kay Vess, an up-and-comer in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. Kay will be forced to make tenuous alliances with the different criminal factions in the universe to work her way up the criminal ladder.

The game’s set in between Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi, so expect to see quite a few familiar faces. The game will be released on August 30 on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Here’s a story trailer:

Unlike goody two shoes Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, Kay is an actual criminal and will have to complete nefarious deeds and outsmart and outthink her fellow criminals. The game will cost $69.99, and won’t be a day one release on Game Pass. That doesn’t mean it won’t be on there eventually. There is a service that will have it, though, and that’s Ubisoft+ Premium, which service costs $17.99 a month.

Alternatively, if you really want to go all out you can buy the Ultimate Edition of the game for $129.99. This version comes with a digital art book and some additional skins.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Arcane’ cosplayers recreates iconic moment just in time for season 2
Caitlin and Vi laying side by side in an episode of Arcane
Caitlin and Vi laying side by side in an episode of Arcane
Caitlin and Vi laying side by side in an episode of Arcane
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Gaming
Gaming
‘Arcane’ cosplayers recreates iconic moment just in time for season 2
Anna Williams Anna Williams Jun 7, 2024
Read Article This ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ cosplay proves that Lae’zel is just as stunning as she is mighty
Lae'zel in an opening cinematic from Baldur's Gate 3 on the nautiloid.
Lae'zel in an opening cinematic from Baldur's Gate 3 on the nautiloid.
Lae'zel in an opening cinematic from Baldur's Gate 3 on the nautiloid.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Social Media
Social Media
This ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ cosplay proves that Lae’zel is just as stunning as she is mighty
Anna Williams Anna Williams Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Barebones support’: Megaflop ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ is tossing Kevin Conroy’s final Batman performance in the trash
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Barebones support’: Megaflop ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ is tossing Kevin Conroy’s final Batman performance in the trash
David James David James Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Star Wars Outlaws
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Arcane’ cosplayers recreates iconic moment just in time for season 2
Caitlin and Vi laying side by side in an episode of Arcane
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Gaming
Gaming
‘Arcane’ cosplayers recreates iconic moment just in time for season 2
Anna Williams Anna Williams Jun 7, 2024
Read Article This ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ cosplay proves that Lae’zel is just as stunning as she is mighty
Lae'zel in an opening cinematic from Baldur's Gate 3 on the nautiloid.
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Social Media
Social Media
This ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ cosplay proves that Lae’zel is just as stunning as she is mighty
Anna Williams Anna Williams Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Barebones support’: Megaflop ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ is tossing Kevin Conroy’s final Batman performance in the trash
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category: Gaming
Gaming
‘Barebones support’: Megaflop ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ is tossing Kevin Conroy’s final Batman performance in the trash
David James David James Jun 6, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'