Will ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ be on Game Pass?

We’re a few months out from the highly anticipated open-world game Star Wars Outlaws, and the anticipation has people wondering what sort of options will be available to play it when it comes out and whether it will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

Recommended Videos

Outlaws, published by Ubisoft, follows the adventures of outlaw Kay Vess, an up-and-comer in the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. Kay will be forced to make tenuous alliances with the different criminal factions in the universe to work her way up the criminal ladder.

The game’s set in between Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi, so expect to see quite a few familiar faces. The game will be released on August 30 on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Here’s a story trailer:

Unlike goody two shoes Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, Kay is an actual criminal and will have to complete nefarious deeds and outsmart and outthink her fellow criminals. The game will cost $69.99, and won’t be a day one release on Game Pass. That doesn’t mean it won’t be on there eventually. There is a service that will have it, though, and that’s Ubisoft+ Premium, which service costs $17.99 a month.

Alternatively, if you really want to go all out you can buy the Ultimate Edition of the game for $129.99. This version comes with a digital art book and some additional skins.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy