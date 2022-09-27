Will ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ be a Nintendo exclusive?

Fans of Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda franchise are still riding high on news of an official release date for the sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom got a full title and concrete release date during a recent Nintendo Direct showcase, and fans have been fixated on the upcoming game ever since. Anyone with a Nintendo Switch is guaranteed to get immediate access to the title, but what about gamers sporting different consoles?

Is Tears of the Kingdom a Nintendo exclusive?

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most lucrative properties, so it’s no surprise the company keeps a close grip on the franchise. Most games in the sprawling game franchise are exclusive to Nintendo’s library of consoles, but as gaming becomes less exclusive and more accessible, fans are wondering if they’ll be able to enjoy Tears of the Kingdom on Xbox or PlayStation.

Tears of the Kingdom will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, and will not be available on any non-Nintendo consoles. While this might come as bad news for gamers without a modern Nintendo device, it’s par for the course for the company. In the increasingly competitive world of gaming, Nintendo is determined to keep its most lucrative titles close to the chest.

Gamers without access to a Nintendo Switch should probably consider saving up before Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023. The consoles don’t run cheap, but Link’s latest adventure isn’t likely to be accessible anywhere else.