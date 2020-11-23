You Can Win A Free PlayStation 5 Just By Eating Breakfast Cereal

No, your eyes don’t deceive you – Sony is teaming up with US company General Mills in order to give one cereal fan the chance to win a brand new PlayStation 5 for the low price of absolutely nothing.

The timing of this promotion, of course, couldn’t have come at a better (or worse, depending on how lucky you consider yourself to be) moment, what with stock for all next-gen consoles being at an all-time low. Neither Sony nor Microsoft have explicitly stated the reason behind this noticeable lack of supply, though the combination of part shortages and a worldwide pandemic hindering shipping processes are generally presumed to be major contributing factors. Whatever the case, it goes without saying that thousands – if not millions – of gamers are still scouring the internet and high streets on a daily basis with the hopes of getting their hands on the tech as supply slowly makes its way to retailers.

Those who avidly consume breakfast cereal on a regular basis can supplement those efforts starting from today, though it’s worth noting that this particular sweepstakes is valid for US citizens only.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for how one goes about discerning whether they’re a winner, all participating cereal boxes will be stamped on the outside with a picture depicting the PS5 and contain a code printed on the inside which can then be entered on the dedicated website.

As is the case with most competitions of this ilk, entrants must be 18 or over to be eligible and, in the likely scenario that you’re not the grand prize’s fortunate recipient, several other PlayStation-themed goodies are also up for grabs, though as of writing, we’re not quite sure what those are.

Codes can be requested from General Mills by filling out a form via the link below as well. Good luck!