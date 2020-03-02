The Witcher 3 Has Made Over $50 Million On Steam Since 2018

Despite being just shy of five years old, The Witcher 3 has continued to defy expectations of a single-player game’s usual lifespan.

The acclaimed RPG, released back in 2015, brought to an end Geralt of Rivia’s overarching story, giving players closure in regards to his complex relationships with Yennefer and Ciri. Developer CD Projekt RED ultimately went on to release two massive game-sized expansions for the title, with the second, Blood & Wine, garnering a similarly glowing reception to the base game. Half a decade later, however, the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books continues to attract new fans in their droves.

According to CD Projekt, in fact, The Witcher 3 recorded accumulated revenue of more than $50 million between October 1st, 2018 and February 20th of this year. Breaking the news over on Twitter, it said:

The accumulated revenue from sales of The Witcher 3 on Steam platform for the period of time between October 1st 2018 and today has exceeded 50m USD. As a result, we are now getting 80% on any subsequent sales of TW3 on Steam. Thank you all for your support!

The Witcher 3 Hits Record Player Numbers Thanks To Netflix Series 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those unaware, Valve’s share of any game sold on Steam varies depending on the number of overall sales recorded. With the confirmation of it having reached this new threshold, CD Projekt will now gain an even greater majority of revenue for any subsequent sales of The Witcher 3. It’s worth noting, too that the figures detailed above only account for a small period of availability, meaning lifetime figures will be considerably higher.

An outstanding milestone in its own right, then, but one that’s undoubtedly been facilitated by Netflix’s smash hit show. Released last year, the streaming service’s own adaptation stars Henry Cavill as the White Wolf and quickly rose to become one of the company’s most successful originals ever. Unsurprisingly, that success has translated to a second season being greenlit, with production recently confirmed to already be well underway. See here for all the details.