With ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ on the horizon, Marvel fans are pitching the best kombatant kandidates from Stan Lee’s mythos

There's already representatives from the rest of the comic book elite, after all.

Image via NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat is set to re-enter the world of gaming in a big way later this month, as Mortal Kombat 1 looks to entice konsumers old and new with a brand new storyline, reimagined kharacters, and exceptionally tight gameplay that we’ve come to expect from the behemoth fighting game franchise.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a modern Mortal Kombat entry without a few tongue-in-cheek guest fighters. Netherrealm looks to be capitalizing on the state of pop culture by roping superhero royalty into the arena, namely in the form of DC Comics’ Peacemaker, Omni-Man of Invincible fame, and the one and only Homelander, the bone-chilling antagonist of The Boys.

Of course, this cast of capes and killers is missing a representative from one key industry giant, and that’s none other than Marvel, whose involvement is admittedly wishful thinking given Warner Bros.’ involvement with the game. Luckily, wishful thinking is the bread and butter of the Marvel faithful these days, and r/marvelcomics has been buzzing with numerous character wishlists that could make good on a hypothetical Mortal Kombat appearance.

Which marvel character should be guest in Mortal Kombat? (Poll Results)
by u/JustAMurloc in marvelcomics

After polling Reddit for a generalized consensus, Moon Knight, Deadpool, and Ghost Rider emerged as the immediate favorites for such an honor, and while all three would fit into Mortal Kombat‘s gore-soaked realm with little to no difficulty, the comments weren’t about to let them take the crown.

Indeed, some would call it blasphemous not to have the one and only Wolverine at the top of such a shortlist, and plenty of them reside on this subreddit, apparently.

Others felt that the shortlist was, ironically, too short.

But, again, with Warner Bros. firmly in bed with DC – and, more importantly, with Marvel being under the Disney umbrella these days – we’d be wise to kiss this particular, hyperviolent daydream goodbye before we realize that we’ll never get to rip Homelander’s head off as Squirrel Girl; a realization that we doubt many would be able to bounce back from.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on Sept. 19.

