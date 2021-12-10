Wonder Woman video game announced

Wonder Woman’s first solo video game has been announced, published by WB Games, and developed by Monolith Productions, the studio that developed several games set in Middle-Earth such as Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

Wonder Woman will be a single-player, open-world with gamers playing as one of DC’s trinity characters in Diana Prince / Wonder Woman. The official description says Diana will “fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.”

The game will mark a return to Monolith’s “nemesis” system, which made for far more personal encounters between the player and enemy NPCs in the Middle-Earth-based games they have developed.

Only a teaser trailer was released for the upcoming blockbuster game, which was released during The Game Awards 2021. This is the first time Wonder Woman has been given the spotlight to star in a game entirely about her, following previously only secondary character appearances in the Injustice and LEGO DC games.

Several other DC Comics characters are getting major video game releases published by WB Games, including Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which are both due to be released in 2022 without specific dates set.

No release date or planned release was announced by Monolith Productions, but we will likely hear more about its release in the coming days and months.