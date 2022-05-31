Wordle help: 5-letter words starting with ‘M’ and ending with ‘R’

It’s a new day with a new Wordle puzzle to test your skills on and if you’re here it likely means that you’re already on track for success.

Finding the first and last letters of Wordle puzzles are the two most important to successfully reaching a solution and with M being the start and R the end, the options are already cut down substantially.

Now you just need to put the final touches on this word and to help you out we’ve compiled a list of all the five-letter words that meet the criteria of starting with M and ending with R.

5-letter words starting with ‘M’ and ending with ‘R’

There are 31 words that begin with M and end with R so having found these words has already done wonders for narrowing down the options and bringing you a step closer to solving your Wordle puzzle.

A good way to go about finding the rest of your Wordle answer is to stick to words that you’re familiar with. It’s not often that Wordle will throw a curveball by using something that isn’t common.

Another way to improve your guessings success is to try out vowels as they are some of the most commonly used letters in these words.

MACER — an official who keeps order in a law court.

MAJOR

MAKAR — a poet or bard

MAKER

MALAR — a mark on a cheek

MANOR

MATER — mother

MAYOR

MAZER — a hardwood drinking bowl

METER

MHORR — a type of Gazelle

MILER

MIMER

MINER

MINOR

MISER — someone who hordes wealth

MITER

MIXER

MODER

MOHUR — a type of gold coin

MOLAR

MONER

MOPER

MOTOR

MOVER

MOWER

MUCOR — a microbial genus of mold

MUDIR — a local governor

MUSER

MUTER

MYLAR — polyresin used to make heat-resistant plastic film and sheets

If you aren’t able to solve the puzzle correctly today there’s no shame. Tomorrow you’ll have your chance at redemption by attempting a completely new Wordle puzzle.