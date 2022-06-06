‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words ending in ‘M’

During the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, the hero Din Djarin has to learn to communicate with other species without a universal translator, but what we really need to know is if aliens in Star Wars have their own Wordle.

The New York Times uploads a new challenge every 24 hours for Wordle, with the puzzle still taking over the internet and watercooler discussions in offices. The nature of the beast means you can get stuck, so here are some gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way.

5-letter words ending in ‘M’

179 words adorn the list of potential winning combinations, here’s a run through of some to get your brain firing.

ABEAM

ABOHM

ABYSM

ALBUM

AXIOM

CECUM

CHASM

CLAIM

CREAM

ENZYM

FANUM

FILUM

FORUM

GLOOM

GOLEM

HAREM

HILUM

HOKUM

IDIOM

ILIUM – The ilium makes up the upper portion of the hip bone and pelvis.

JORAM

KALAM – in Islam, the period preceding the revelation of the Qurʾān to the Prophet Muhammad

LINUM

LOCUM

ODIUM

QUALM

REALM

SKELM

STEAM

STORM

STRUM

SWARM

THARM

THRUM

TOTEM

VENOM

VROOM

WHELM

XYLEM – the vascular tissue in plants which conducts water and dissolved nutrients upwards from the root and also helps to form the woody element in the stem.

ZIRAM – organic zinc salt used especially as an agricultural fungicide.

It’s a very diverse range of words, with a good mixture of adjectives, adverbs, nouns, and verbs in the mix. A good place to start can just be to throw as few words at the wall and see which letters stick on as green or yellow.

Wordle can become a lot easier if you read as much as possible, especially dictionaries and thesauruses. Magazine and newspaper articles are often smattered with great words, and they can be a huge boon to your Wordle chances.