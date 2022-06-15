‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words ending with ‘N’

Wordle is like a box of chocolates — you think you can handle it upon opening, but in an adrenaline-led haze, you try to push through it so fast that it makes you physically ill.

Ever since the game burst onto everyone’s social media timelines in late 2021, Wordle has become a cultural phenomenon like no other. The concept feels almost too simple: guess a five-letter word within six tries, with the correct answer updating daily. Let this be a gentle reminder that the smallest idea can pocket you several million dollars!

Wordle has become so ingrained in our day-to-day lives that one could liken it to the decade-old tradition of smashing out a crossword puzzle in the morning paper before heading off to work. Except, on the surface, Wordle feels like a much simpler endeavor.

In reality, it is often a mind-boggling and infuriating venture that’ll have you screaming “REBUS ISN’T A WORD! SURELY NOT”. Alas, it is a word, but you needn’t fret about other five-letter nuggets any longer. We’ve got you.

But before we get to today’s Wordle hints, there are a few general tips and tricks you should know that you can take into battle with any edition of the game. Firstly, don’t be afraid of the double letter. Your OOs, AAs, and EEs will get you far. Beyond that, keep in mind words that might start and end in the same vowel. They are more common than you might think!

Secondly, always avoid proper nouns and plurals. They are not your friends in the cold, unrelenting Wordle-verse. You can thank us later.

With that in mind, you no longer need to go into Wordle blindly. But if you’d still like that extra jumpstart, go ahead and immerse yourself in those additional hints that’ll have you seeing green in no time.

5-letter words ending with ‘N’

Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images