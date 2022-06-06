‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words starting with ‘GL’
Swedish musician Jens Lekman described memories and nostalgia as the sweet nectar that man sips on. I think it’s a far more apt description for getting the Wordle correct.
Every 24 hours, The New York Times delivers its word challenge Wordle, with users given just six guesses to uncover the day’s five letter word. There’s no shame in finding the challenge difficult, and nothing bad with needing some tips. Here’s some gentle tricks to get you to the victory.
5-letter words starting with ‘GL’
With 74 potentially correct combinations, here are a smattering of suggestions to get your mojo flowing.
- GLACE – (of fruit) preserved in sugar
- GLADE
- GLADS
- GLADY
- GLAIR – a preparation made from egg white, especially as an adhesive for bookbinding and gilding.
- GLAND
- GLANS
- GLARE
- GLARY
- GLASS
- GLAZE
- GLAZY
- GLEAM
- GLEAN
- GLEBA – fleshy spore-bearing inner mass of certain fungi such as the puffball or stinkhorn.
- GLEBE – a suburb of Sydney, Australia
- GLEDE – any of several birds of prey
- GLEDS – a hawk, harrier, or other bird of prey
- GLEED
- GLEEK
- GLEES
- GLEET
- GLENS – a narrow valley, especially in Scotland or Ireland.
- GLEYS
- GLIAL – a type of cell
- GLIAS
- GLOAM
- GLOAT
- GLOBE
- GLOOM
- GLOPS – sticky and amorphous matter, typically something unpleasant.
- GLORY
- GLOSS
- GLOWS
- GLUES
- GLUTE
- GLYPH
There’s a good mixture of descriptive words and nouns, and your best bet can sometimes be to just throw a word at the wall and see which letters stick.
Reading will always give you a leg-up: dictionaries are immensely useful for expanding your vocabulary, as are thesauruses and newspapers.