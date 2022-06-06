‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words starting with ‘GL’

Swedish musician Jens Lekman described memories and nostalgia as the sweet nectar that man sips on. I think it’s a far more apt description for getting the Wordle correct.

Every 24 hours, The New York Times delivers its word challenge Wordle, with users given just six guesses to uncover the day’s five letter word. There’s no shame in finding the challenge difficult, and nothing bad with needing some tips. Here’s some gentle tricks to get you to the victory.

5-letter words starting with ‘GL’

With 74 potentially correct combinations, here are a smattering of suggestions to get your mojo flowing.

GLACE – (of fruit) preserved in sugar

GLADE

GLADS

GLADY

GLAIR – a preparation made from egg white, especially as an adhesive for bookbinding and gilding.

GLAND

GLANS

GLARE

GLARY

GLASS

GLAZE

GLAZY

GLEAM

GLEAN

GLEBA – fleshy spore-bearing inner mass of certain fungi such as the puffball or stinkhorn.

GLEBE – a suburb of Sydney, Australia

GLEDE – any of several birds of prey

GLEDS – a hawk, harrier, or other bird of prey

GLEED

GLEEK

GLEES

GLEET

GLENS – a narrow valley, especially in Scotland or Ireland.

GLEYS

GLIAL – a type of cell

GLIAS

GLOAM

GLOAT

GLOBE

GLOOM

GLOPS – sticky and amorphous matter, typically something unpleasant.

GLORY

GLOSS

GLOWS

GLUES

GLUTE

GLYPH

There’s a good mixture of descriptive words and nouns, and your best bet can sometimes be to just throw a word at the wall and see which letters stick.

Reading will always give you a leg-up: dictionaries are immensely useful for expanding your vocabulary, as are thesauruses and newspapers.