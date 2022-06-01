‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words starting with “SH”

In the grand and sprawling history of humanity, the day was bookended with dawn and dusk. In the 21st century, things got more complicated as Wordle became how we found out if a new day had dawned.

Every 24 hours, the New York Times uploads a new version of the five-letter word challenge. With just six guesses allowed, it can test players quite heavily. In order to get over that, here are some gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way to a win.

5-letter words starting with ‘SH’

With 145 potentially correct combinations, here are just a smattering of words to get your brain moving.

SHACK

SHADE

SHAGS

SHAKY

SHALL

SHAME

SHAFT

SHAPE

SHARD

SHAYS

SHEAF

SHEDS

SHEEP

SHEIK

SHEND – to put to shame or confusion

SHIRE

SHIVS

SHIRK – avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility).

SHIRT

SHITE

SHIVA

SHOES

SHOLA – a high-altitude evergreen forest in southern India

SHOOK

SHOPS

SHOWS

SHREW

SHUNT – push or pull (a train or part of a train) from the mainline to a siding or from one line of rails to another.

SHUSH

SHUTE

SHUTS

There’s a very good range of nouns, verbs, adjectives, and adverbs in the catalog of “SH” words. With such a rich variety, sometimes the best bet is to just throw a word at the target and see what letters stick around it.

An all-time strategy for succeeding at Wordle is to just read as much as possible. Browse through dictionaries, books, newspapers, and whatever you can find. It will give you a huge boon.