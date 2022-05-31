‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words with ‘NO’ in the middle

When Kate Bush sang about running up that hill to make a deal with God, it’s entirely plausible it was about learning the day’s Wordle answer. Unfortunately, it was also written forty years before Wordle existed.

Every 24 hours, a new challenge appears from The New York Times, with users given just six guesses to work out the five-letter word of the day. The inherent challenging nature of Wordle can leave you stumped, and here are a few gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way.

5-letter words with ‘NO’ in the middle

An eclectic combination, here are the words that fit the criteria.

ANNOY

CANON

CANOE

DONOR

DINOS

ENNOG

HONOR

FANON

KENOS

KINOS

GENOM – The full complement of genetic material within an organism

GYNOS

LINOS

MINOR

MANOR

MONOS

NANOS

PINON – A small pine tree with edible seeds, native to Mexico and the south-western US.

SYNOD – An assembly of the clergy or other division of a church.

VENOM

VINOS

WINOS

XENON – A heavy and extremely rare gas of Group 18 (noble gases) of the periodic table.

It’s a diverse range of words, with many old Greek root words and scientific language among the words listed. Nouns are common, as are adjectives.

The best strategy for conquering Wordle can often just boil down to reading as much as possible. Dictionaries, books, newspapers, and internet threads, are all your friends in your search for knowledge. Become the Lovecraftian monster of forbidden knowledge you’ve always wanted to be.