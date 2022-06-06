‘Wordle’ hint: 5-letter words with ‘OO’ in the middle

In the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the Jedi Order is so incredibly blinded by hubris they can barely detect the downfall of democracy and reason. In hindsight, they should have played Wordle to keep their brains firing.

Every 24 hours, The New York Times uploads a brand new Wordle puzzle for players across the globe to solve. The inherent challenge nature of having just six guesses to correctly uncover a 5-letter word can be hard, so here are some gentle tips and tricks to help end you on your way.

5-letter words with ‘OO’ in the middle

With over 300 potential correct combinations, here’s a smattering of them to get you started.

ABOON

ALOOF

BHOOT – a spirit or demon (Indian mythology)

BLOOD

BLOOM

BROOD

BROOK

BROOM

CLOOT – A Gaelic word meaning a dry place

CROON – hum or sing in a soft, low voice, especially in a sentimental manner.

DROOP

DROOL

EBOOK

FLOOD

FLOOR

GLOOM

GROOM

KLOOF

PROOF

SHOOK

SHOOL

SLOOP

SPOOK

SWOON

SWOOP

With a good variety of words, it should be noted many of these are adjectives or adverbs. Words that describe an item or action, or give a more energetic prose to an idea.

One of the all-time strategies for succeeding at Wordle is to read as much as you can. You never know when learning about Indian mythology could help you land a big win at Wordle. Dictionaries, thesauruses, books, magazines, articles: read them all. You’re bound to pick up a few new words by delving into them.