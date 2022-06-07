‘Wordle’ hints: 5-letter words starting with “FL”

Wordle is at it again with the easy hints. If the clue you’ve received is that the word starts with “FL”, then you’re in luck as there are 36 possible solutions to solve your Wordle puzzle. And while most of them are common, just be aware of a few that might be new or you might not have heard of before.

But in case you’re struggling, there are some tips and tricks to help you solve this Wordle puzzle. The best tip is to use the first or second attempts using words you already know. Not all Wordle answers are complicated. But use this wisely and not repeat wrong letters that you have already entered.

Next is to also know that all vowels are at play, the most common being “A”, “O”, and “U”. Words with this specific letter placement have at most two vowels in them, with some used twice. So keep an eye on those too. And lastly, don’t worry too much about uncommon letters as they’re non-existent. Like I said earlier, not all Wordle answers are complicated and puzzles with this type of clue should be easy to solve.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a full list of five-letter words that start with “FL”, in alphabetical order.

5-letter words starting with “FL”

Image via Creative Commons

FLACK – to promote; publicize FLAIL FLAIR FLAKE FLAKY FLAME FLANK FLARE FLASH FLASK FLECK – a speck; a small bit FLEET FLESH FLICK FLIER – something that flies, as a bird or insect. FLING FLINT FLIRT FLOAT FLOCK FLOOD FLOOR FLORA FLOSS FLOUR FLOUT – to treat with disdain, scorn, or contempt; scoff at; mock FLOWN FLUFF FLUID FLUKE FLUME – an artificial channel or trough for conducting water, as one used to transport logs or provide water power. FLUNG FLUNK FLUSH FLUTE FLYER

Sometimes, Wordle likes to throw its players a bone and give them a clue that’s easy to solve. As long as moves aren’t wasted and you follow my tips and tricks above, there shouldn’t be an issue to crack this puzzle.