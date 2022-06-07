Home / gaming

‘Wordle’ hints: 5-letter words starting with “FL”

Wordle is at it again with the easy hints. If the clue you’ve received is that the word starts with “FL”, then you’re in luck as there are 36 possible solutions to solve your Wordle puzzle. And while most of them are common, just be aware of a few that might be new or you might not have heard of before.

But in case you’re struggling, there are some tips and tricks to help you solve this Wordle puzzle. The best tip is to use the first or second attempts using words you already know. Not all Wordle answers are complicated. But use this wisely and not repeat wrong letters that you have already entered.

Next is to also know that all vowels are at play, the most common being “A”, “O”, and “U”. Words with this specific letter placement have at most two vowels in them, with some used twice. So keep an eye on those too. And lastly, don’t worry too much about uncommon letters as they’re non-existent. Like I said earlier, not all Wordle answers are complicated and puzzles with this type of clue should be easy to solve.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a full list of five-letter words that start with “FL”, in alphabetical order.

5-letter words starting with “FL”

  1. FLACK – to promote; publicize
  2. FLAIL
  3. FLAIR
  4. FLAKE
  5. FLAKY
  6. FLAME
  7. FLANK
  8. FLARE
  9. FLASH
  10. FLASK
  11. FLECK – a speck; a small bit
  12. FLEET
  13. FLESH
  14. FLICK
  15. FLIER – something that flies, as a bird or insect.
  16. FLING
  17. FLINT
  18. FLIRT
  19. FLOAT
  20. FLOCK
  21. FLOOD
  22. FLOOR
  23. FLORA
  24. FLOSS
  25. FLOUR
  26. FLOUT – to treat with disdain, scorn, or contempt; scoff at; mock
  27. FLOWN
  28. FLUFF
  29. FLUID
  30. FLUKE
  31. FLUME – an artificial channel or trough for conducting water, as one used to transport logs or provide water power.
  32. FLUNG
  33. FLUNK
  34. FLUSH
  35. FLUTE
  36. FLYER

Sometimes, Wordle likes to throw its players a bone and give them a clue that’s easy to solve. As long as moves aren’t wasted and you follow my tips and tricks above, there shouldn’t be an issue to crack this puzzle.