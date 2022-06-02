‘Wordle’ hints: 5-letter words with ‘OW’ in the middle

If the clue you’ve received to solve your Wordle puzzle is that the word has “OW” in the middle, then you might struggle a bit. There are only 16 possible solutions for this Wordle puzzle which may give you a limited selection of words to choose from. Luckily for you, most of them are common, with a majority you may already recognize.

But just in case you’re struggling, here are some tips and pointers to help you get through this Wordle puzzle. The first is to check if the word ends with the letter “N” as that letter is majority seen in words with that letter placement. Next is to check if the word has “R” as the second letter as that too will help cull the list down. And last is to know that there aren’t any other vowels other than “O” so don’t bother adding vowel letters.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a full list of five-letter words with “OW” in the middle, in alphabetical order.

5-letter words with ‘OW’ in the middle

BLOWN

BROWN

CLOWN

CROWD

CROWN

DROWN

FLOWN – a past participle of fly

FROWN

GROWL

GROWN

KNOWN

PROWL – to rove or go about stealthily, as in search of prey, something to steal, etc.

SCOWL

SHOWN

SHOWY – making an imposing display

SNOWY

Solving this puzzle isn’t impossible just because there aren’t plenty of words that have the letter combination. Wordle likes to test your knowledge of vocabulary. So just keep calm and use your moves carefully as solving this puzzle should be a breeze.