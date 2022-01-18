After today’s events, no one will call you a fanboy for thinking that nothing can stop Phil Spencer and the Xbox team at Microsoft. But how are the folks on the internet digesting the industry-shattering acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the software company?

After buying Bethesda Softworks in 2020 on top of some 16 studios, Microsoft announced today that they’re sealing the deal on Activision Blizzard’s acquisition by dropping a rather insignificant $68.7 billion. Okay, that might admittedly be a little insane even by the conglomerate’s standards. In fact, this has been the biggest buyout Microsoft has attempted in its history, and we still don’t know how they’re going to deal with the inevitable backlash from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice.

After all, even the acquisition of Zenimax (Bethesda) in 2020 raised questions as to whether this would constitute a monopoly. But regardless of the legal ramifications, the deal has shaken the internet to its very foundations. Currently, “Microsoft” occupies the first spot on Twitter’s globally trending keywords, followed closely by “Activision,” “Xbox,” and “Sony.”

Some folks are obviously in hysterics over the announcement, and here are some of the funniest memes they’ve shared on the platform. For instance, this one user reminded Sony that they’re in dire need of a more powerful lineup by taking a jab at Insomniac’s Spider-Man games:

Playstation after Microsoft buys another game company pic.twitter.com/I3mqj1qZXo — AlexTremo (@AlexTremo_uwu) January 18, 2022

Others, meanwhile, are having a bit of an existential crisis contemplating the amount of cash Microsoft is spending on this venture.

Microsoft buy my medical debt — Asian 47 (@michaelphigham) January 18, 2022

The parody account for former Sony CEO Kaz Hirai also had a hilarious message on behalf of the eponymous company:

At Sony we wanted to make a very strong and principled stance against employee harassment, which is why 30 minutes ago we decided to never work with Activision Blizzard again — Ex-CEO Kaz Hirai (@KazHiraiCEO) January 18, 2022

But ultimately, I think Adriana here wins the internet for today:

But moving past the obvious memeing opportunities here, many people are upset that Activision still hasn’t fired CEO Bobby Kotick, whose abusive and enabling behavior is often blamed for the company’s toxic workplace, which has cost the industry a lot of controversy over the past two years.

So Activision still hasn't fired Bobby Kotick and Ubisoft had their own rape room so very healthy industry, just going real good — Windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) January 17, 2022

There's no fucking way Kotick is staying. Microsoft isn't stupid. There's a reason he's not mentioned at all in the announcement. He'll be there for the handover and then he'll be gone with his blood money. — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) January 18, 2022

Part of me is just absolutely terrified that today's news basically comes down to "Microsoft bought Activision-Blizzard, giving Kotick and cronies a fuckton of money, thanks to consistent sexual harassment claims dropping the stock far enough that there was an opening to acquire" — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) January 18, 2022

There’s speculation and reports that Microsoft will get rid of Kotick as soon as they’re legally able, so there might be some light at the end of the tunnel for Activision Blizzard, after all.