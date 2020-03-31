Beloved Xbox One Exclusive Below Is Coming To PS4 Very Soon

If you’ve had your eye on Xbox One exclusive Below, but haven’t had a chance to dig into it yet, we may have some great news for you.

That’s right, acclaimed Canadian developer Capybara Games is bringing its much anticipated roguelike dungeon-crawling survive-’em-up to PS4 on April 7th. In other words, the Microsoft and PC indie title will soon give up its timed console exclusivity to Xbox One and launch on Sony’s platform very soon.

Announced at Microsoft’s E3 presser back in 2013, the long-awaited project saw a handful of delays over the course of its six year development cycle. Below finally launched on Xbox One and PC back in December 2018 to fairly decent reviews though, as the game holds a 70 on review aggregator Metacritic for the Xbox One version.

Pitched as a dark, challenging top-down roguelike action-adventure experience, Below boasts an eye-catchingly moody art-style that emanates with a lonely and mysterious atmosphere. However, be wary, as perma-death is one of the game’s major mechanics, which means that death is, well, permanent. No hand-holding here, folks!

If you’re unfamiliar with the title, go ahead and check out the trailer above and the official description of the game from the Microsoft Store below:

Test your adventurer mettle against The Isle’s procedural subterranean labyrinths. Explore a large, interconnected underworld crawling with cunning wildlife, deadly traps and stalked by a shadowy presence. Survive the perils of The Depths and unearth what lies below… or die trying.. BELOW is a procedural terrarium filled with life, mystery and death.

Furthermore, here are some additional details from the game’s official site:

Explore the vast subterranean underworld of The Isle: a dangerous, unfathomable deep. Choose your path through the randomly generated labyrinth crawling with deadly monstrosities, traps and hazardous environments. Perma-death awaits at every false step, and there are no hints to guide you… Spelunking through The Depths of BELOW is a treacherous endeavour, with death around every corner. The world is alive with flora & fauna, and there are many ways to scavenge materials and harvest ingredients to create life-saving remedies or useful survival tools…

Our very own Todd Rigney reviewed Below last year on Xbox One and he absolutely loved it. He concluded that: “Although it has a tendency to frustrate, both in terms of design and execution, Below offers a compelling adventure set in a mysterious world that’s just begging to be explored.” Sounds pretty tantalizing, eh?

But how about you? Have you had a chance to play Below yet? Or will you be picking it up when it launches on PS4 on April 7th? Spelunk your way down to the comments below and let us know your thoughts.