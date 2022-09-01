Xbox fans left with digital blue balls after Microsoft-owned game hits PlayStation Plus before any Xbox release

PlayStation owners were downbeat after Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks in 2020. The acquisition left Microsoft in control of huge franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and DOOM, as well as promising new titles like Starfield. But, more than two years on from the purchase, many are raising an eyebrow that one of Bethesda’s best-reviewed recent games not only hasn’t arrived on Xbox, but is now going to be added to the PlayStation Plus catalog.

We’re talking about Arkane Lyon’s Deathloop, a first-person shooter time loop caper that tasks you with taking out eight targets and breaking out of their ultraviolent take on Groundhog Day. Released in September 2021 on PlayStation 5, it received positive reviews but wasn’t released on Xbox due to Microsoft honoring Sony’s existing one-year exclusivity deal. That is now expiring, though we still have no confirmation on when it’ll arrive on Xbox.

So, it’s rubbing salt into the wound that Sony has just confirmed it’ll join the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog in September:

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog additions include:



Deathloop

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Watch Dogs 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Chicory: A Colorful Tale



…and many more. Full details: https://t.co/7uTwN5R1xx pic.twitter.com/2e8ZDoQOmc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 31, 2022

Xbox fans aren’t happy:

I do not care if ps guys can enjoy deathloop in ps plus subscription. But I want to know why we cannot play deathloop in xbox, for fucking sake is our studio! — Constantine Grylakis (@kosgrill) September 1, 2022

PlayStation fans are being a teeny bit mean in the replies:

Ms decided to put it on the best service 1st. — Geoff Sloat (@DragonNinja76) September 1, 2022

Should Xbox prioritize their own customers?

Phil should have terminated the contract. With the relatively small demand for this game the penalty would likely not be very high, but I guess Xbox for some reason didn’t want to prioritise their own customers. — Woofer (@xbgpms) August 31, 2022

Many are concluding that Microsoft ‘dropped the ball’ with Deathloop:

How they dropped the ball lol they never mentioned gamepass this year and we have no idea what was in that contract with Bethesda and sony. — Yunfu (@xHSx_Ninja) August 31, 2022

After a year of hearing about it, some Xbox fans are already over the game:

There never was any excitement for the game. We just want to try it for once. We've already heard everything there possibly is to hear about the game over the past year — Quinton da Don (@QuintondaDon1) August 31, 2022

Sony’s deal with Bethesda was for a year of console exclusivity, so many were hoping that Deathloop would arrive around the 15th of September. That may yet happen, though we still don’t have an official announcement from Microsoft as to when it’ll be released hit their own console.

It’s a shame, because Xbox owners are missing out on a stylish and creative first-person shooter from one of the best developers in the business. Let’s hope they get it soon. But if you’re a PlayStation owner and have Plus absolutely check out Deathloop.