As reported earlier, Microsoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition are indeed headed for Xbox Game Pass in June, or more specifically, during the first half of the month.

Every two weeks brings another update from the folks working hard at Xbox Studios to bring new titles to Microsoft’s rapidly expanding Game Pass library. In this latest development, involving the first half month of June, six new games are making their way to the platform, spearheaded by Origins and For Honor. Here’s when you can expect each of them to become available to play for free via consoles, personal computers, or cloud streaming.

June 1

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

June 2

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Xbox and PC)

June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Chorus (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Disc Room (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Spacelines from the Far Out (Xbox and PC) — [email protected] title

Xbox Game Pass Titles For June 1st-15th Announced 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Here’s also a list of all the titles that are leaving on June 15, so if you’d planned on experiencing any of them, you only have two weeks to finish your playthrough, or buy them with up to a 20% discount if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Darkest Dungeon (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Greedfall (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Limbo (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

Worms Rumble (Xbox, PC, and Cloud)

The upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase on June 12 might also come with surprise announcements for Game Pass, so stay tuned for more updates.