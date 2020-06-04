Xbox One Owners Can Now Download 3 Games For Free

Throughout the month of June, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download three acclaimed games for free. Microsoft’s equivalent of PlayStation Now, the service offers a small but poignant selection of free downloadable titles every month to players with a subscription, which is pretty much necessary if owners of the console want access to multiplayer modes in general.

Of the three games, two of them – Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – were made for the Xbox One. The other – Destroy All Humans! – was originally developed for the good ol’ Xbox back in 2005, but has since been made playable on the One thanks to the magic of backwards compatibility. Per usual, these titles are only available for a limited time, with the first one being up for grabs until June 30th, and the latter two until June 15th.

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is a platformer originally developed by WayForward in 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS and the Wii U. The third game in the series, it sees the titular Shantae team up with a fellow female pirate, save her country and atone for a mistake made towards the end of her previous adventure, Risky’s Revenge.

Meanwhile, since its release, Destroy All Humans! – an open-world action-adventure game which was designed to be a parody of the Cold War alien invasion genre that once dominated the realm of cinema – has become a cult classic, one that fans all over the world have demanded to be either rebooted or followed up with a sequel.

And last but not least, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor is an action role-playing adventure based on the age-old strategy board game of the same name. Developed by Neocore Games in late 2018, it lets players crawl into the skin of an all-powerful warrior who spearheads an intergalactic rebellion.

Tell us, which of these Xbox games – if any – are you most excited to play? Let us know in the comments section down below.