‘Yakuza Kiwami’ Nintendo Switch release date, confirmed

After what feels like an eternity, the Nintendo Switch is finally getting a taste of the Yakuza series, as Yakuza Kiwami is making its debut on the console soon. The Yakuza series is gaming gold, and one of the most popular action-adventure franchises ever. For years, fans have enjoyed the series on Xbox, PlayStation, and even Windows, but Nintendo players were left out. Thankfully, all that patience is about to pay off.

When will Yakuza Kiwami be available on Nintendo Switch?

In an exciting announcement during today’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Nintendo confirmed that Yakuza Kiwami is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. Yakuza Kiwami is set to launch on Oct. 24, marking the debut of the Yakuza series on the hybrid console.

The video game is set in Kamurocho, a fictional Tokyo district, and follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu as he navigates the seedy underworld after his release from prison. Kiwami is a remake of the original Yakuza game that first hit the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. The game was developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by SEGA, with its initial release on PlayStation 3 and 4 in 2016, followed by a PC release in 2019, and an Xbox release in 2020.

The trailer for Yakuza Kiwami was shown during the Nintendo Direct Showcase, revealing glimpses of the epic, incoming adventure. Given how popular the Yakuza series has become, it’s a bit surprising that only Yakuza Kiwami is making its way over to the Nintendo Switch. The series boasts more than 20 games, including spin-offs and extended titles, so you’d think a few more would make the cut. But fans remain hopeful that the other titles will make their way to the Switch.

