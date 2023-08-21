‘You are all Numba One in my heart’: Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet steps down after 32 years

Nintendo announced Monday that Charles Martinet, the actor behind the iconic voices of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario franchise is stepping down from the role after 32 years.

A statement, shared by the Japanese video game company, revealed that Martinet, who is 67 years old, will move on to the role of Mario Ambassador as he “travels the world sharing the joy of [the beloved franchise] and interacting with [fans].” Nintendo also described working with the multifaceted actor as “an honor,” and promised a special video message from him, as well as Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, in the near future.

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

There has been no information on who will replace Martinet as yet, but fans have raised the possibility of Nintendo using Artificial Intelligence to fill the role, or turning toward actor Chris Pratt, who voiced the character in the 2023 smash-hit film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Probably replaced by AI — Brian (@PrimeyWasTaken) August 21, 2023

Good.



It’s time to make Chris Pratt the new permanent voice of Mario. Just have him talk with his normal voice and call him “Normal Mario”.



This is a new era. The normal Mario era. No more of goofy “Wahoo” noises.



Grow up Ninten-toddlers and accept him. pic.twitter.com/L9YiEGlAUE — Pimp Master Broda (@PimpMasterYoda1) August 21, 2023

As for Martinet, he shared the love for the community that has welcomed him for over three decades. “You are all Numba One in my heart,” the actor commented on Twitter/X, adding that now is the time for new adventures and closing the post with a fitting “#woohoo.”

My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!! https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt — Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) August 21, 2023

Martinet made his video game debut in the 1994 CD version of Mario Teaches Typing, eventually stepping into the role fully after 1996’s Super Mario 64. He’s responsible for the tone of Mario’s voice as well as several of his catchphrases. Martinet lent his voice to the famous Italian plumber in over 100 different titles, his last being 2022’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. He also voiced Mario and Luigi’s father in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.