You read that right: ‘Call of Duty’ is getting its own board game

Have you ever played the Call of Duty franchise, with its intense, trigger-happy mechanics and thought, “I’d rather be playing this as a board game?” Well, your wish has been finally answered, because that’s just what happened.

Board and card game developer Arcane Wonders is teaming up with Call of Duty developer Activision Publishing to create the game, conveniently called Call of Duty: The Board Game. The game is a mix of strategy, combat and tactical planning and players play as “elite soldiers, battling against each other in intense, fast-paced action set in the iconic maps from the Call of Duty video games,” per a release shared with We Got This Covered.

The makers promise a “stunning artwork” and “high-quality components,” including miniatures of well-known characters and weapons. It also showcases a “variety of scenarios and gameplay modes that allow players to savor and share the excitement of Call of Duty in a whole new way.”

That sounds a lot like a video game, but OK. Bryan Pope, CEO of Arcane Wonders and one of the game’s lead designers, said he was “thrilled” about teaming up with Activision.

“As [lifelong] COD fans, we’ve worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers new and old will love. We’re looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come.” Check out the trailer below:

As weird as the idea of a COD board game seems to be, if done right this could potentially be really cool. Or the opposite, you never know with these things. The game will be available for pre-order in the Fall of this year following the launch of a Kickstarter where people can pre-order the game.

“Additional information will release in the coming months,” Arcane said, “so stay frosty.”