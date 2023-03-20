Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ is getting a game which he describes as ‘insane’

While the Snyderverse is unlikely to ever get restored or sold to Netflix, it would seem that the streaming service is still keeping the director plenty busy for the foreseeable future with his upcoming space opera, Rebel Moon, set to release towards the end of the year.

It turns out that we may also be getting a great deal more of Zack Snyder’s latest project than we think – with the Man of Steel director spilling the beans about an upcoming Rebel Moon role-playing game in an interview with The Nerd Queens:

While Snyder was unable to offer a whole lot of concrete detail about the tie-in game due to uncertainty about how much he is able to disclose for the moment, he was able to offer up that the game was an RPG, and based in the Rebel Moon universe. As far as what platforms it would be available on, he wouldn’t say – so it may well end up being a mobile game.

Whatever form it may take and whatever platform it may end up on, Snyder called it “insane.”

“The one thing that I’m having a really good time with is, I don’t even know if I’m supposed to talk about it, this RPG that we’re doing that is just literally insane, and so immersive, and so intense, and so huge – and like, we talked about how we would do the game and we just said let’s go.”

The way Snyder paints it, makes it sound like the game’s scale joins the likes of Starfield, but we’ll probably need to see it for ourselves before we can truly buy into the hype. In the meantime, the main certainty that we have is that Rebel Moon is scheduled to land on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2023.