1 year after ‘Loki’ season 2, Tom Hiddleston’s God of Time and Mischief is back, but not how we expected

Ask the ardent Asgardian addicts out there, and they’d probably say the MCU’s Multiverse Saga has never topped the Loki TV series. Not only does it sport the strongest character arc of any of Marvel’s Disney Plus show, transforming the franchise’s original big bad into a self-sacrificing hero, but it’s also key to expanding and establishing the concept of the multiverse. Well, Loki lovers, you’re in luck, because some fresh content for the former God of Mischief/current God of Time is coming your way real soon.

Disney Plus has announced another wave of 4K Steelbooks for its most popular Marvel and Star Wars series. As we know, it’s rare for streaming shows to receive any kind of physical copy, so these select releases are cherished by fans. The four on their way this December include The Mandalorian season 3, Ahsoka season 1, Hawkeye season 1, and Loki season 2. The good news is that the Loki release will come with a bumper crop of special features, including some must-see deleted scenes. Lokius shippers, Disney’s got your back.

Loki and Mobius return for all-new scenes in rare Marvel Studios release

Image via Marvel Studios

As well as all eight episodes of the acclaimed sophomore run of the hit series, as realized in 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the Loki – The Complete Second Season includes a brand-new featurette, a gag reel, and three new deleted/extended scenes. The featurette should be a highlight as it sees Tom Hiddleton and Kevin Feige take a look at Loki’s entire timeline across the MCU, so expect some interesting insight into the character we may not have received before.

Titled “Loki Through Time,” the featurette’s synopsis reads: “Travel through over a decade of Loki’s timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can’t get enough of in the Loki series.”

As for the deleted scenes, these promise more of your favorite characters, including Loki himself, Sophie DiMartino’s Sylvie, and Owen Wilson’s Mobius. Here’s what they have in store:

What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.

Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982. Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.

Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom. Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.

Last but not least, the Steelbook also includes the Marvel Studios Assembled documentary, The Making of Loki Season 2, which can also be found on Disney Plus.

While the future of Loki in the MCU remains unclear, given that he’s basically the god of the Sacred Timeline at this point, at least we know that we’re getting a precious few minutes of fresh material of the character come Dec. 3. Make them last, folks, because we don’t know when we’ll see him again. If he doesn’t turn up in Avengers: Secret Wars, though, someone’s going to have to sicc Alligator Loki on the Russos.

