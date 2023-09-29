First things first, shout out to Marvel for bringing Hugh Jackman into the MCU. Evidently, nobody else is as capable of wielding Wolverine’s claws quite like him. However, with Marvel finally prepping to bring the X-Men to the greatest cinematic universe in history, Logan’s gonna need some buddies to fight alongside. With the WGA strike in its final moments, Deadpool 3 is back on track, and the foul-mouthed assassin’s return draws nigh.

Nonetheless, with so many iconic names attached to Fox’s iconic X-Men trilogy, the question of which actors can fill those shoes is sure to arise soon enough. Sure, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but MCU fanatics have collectively chosen to forget that ever happened. Obviously, he remains a sure-fire pick to reprise his role in the MCU, but there are so many new faces we’d like to see that could even give the OG cast a run for their money.

Anna Diop as Ororo Munroe/Storm

Halle Berry, you will always be famous. And yes, your portrayal of Storm will always live on. However, if we are to follow the original character design of Ororo Munroe, Anna Diop will be a truly remarkable casting choice. Diop’s rich dark skin and striking facial features would undoubtedly make for a perfect Storm. Also, Diop’s acting catalog is stacked with multiple showcases of emotional range. Between the superhero TV series, Titans, and the horror drama The Nanny, Diop has essentially mastered face-acting! What better way to highlight her many talents than by having her roast up bad guys with lightning?

Daniel Radcliffe as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler

Firstly, Alan Cummings was an absolutely spectacular Nightcrawler. However, we’re banking on the fact that he’s aged out of the role he played almost twenty years ago. Instead, let’s all just take a moment to imagine Daniel Radcliffe as Kurt Wagner. Pretty spectacular, right? Radcliffe is no stranger to eccentric or out-of-place characters, and he’d surely have a blast taking on the role.

Odessa A’zion as Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat

After Elliot Page’s phenomenal work in the original trilogy, it’s time for some more authentic casting. Firstly, Kitty is of Jewish heritage, and we all know that Jewish representation on screen isn’t exactly bountiful. Rising star Odessa A’zion would make a fantastic Shadowcat, and Marvel really owes it to the character to center her Jewish ancestry. This would be an amazing way to pay homage to the character’s roots.

Chloë Grace Moretz as Anna Marie/Rogue

Chloë Grace Moretz has masterfully captured extreme happiness, sadness, badassery, and vulnerability on screen. After all, she’s been acting along Hollywood’s finest since she was a young girl. In the X-Men trilogy, while Rogue had her moments to shine, she was still severely underused. In the comic books, Rogue is almost untouchable, and is one of the most formidable X-men around. While Anna Paquin was truly memorable, Moretz could bring a lot more oomph to the role — provided the writing is top notch, and the character is given more screen time.

Charles Michael Davis as Remy LeBeau/Gambit

Charles Michael Davis might have portrayed a vampire for almost a decade, but I can’t help but see him excel as Gambit. After all, both his The Originals character and the mutant are extremely flirty and charismatic. Channing Tatum was famously tied to the character, and once upon a time, a Gambit film was even in development. However, that chapter’s been closed for a while, and it’s time for the character to earn his live-action stripes. Charles Michael Davis has the swag, style, and the looks to portray the enigmatic Remy LeBeau with ease.

Taylor Lautner as Hank McCoy/Beast

In what would undoubtedly trigger some major nostalgia from Twilight fans, Taylor Lautner could totally ace playing the role of Beast. While he might not be as hairy as an actual werewolf, his actual, real-life personality would evidently shine in this role. Lautner and Beast are both charming, kind, and funny. Kelsey Grammer starred as Hank in the original films, but at almost 70 years old, is way past Beast-mode. Time for everyone’s favorite werewolf to try his hand at a hairy mutant genius.

Colton Haynes as Bobby Drake/Iceman

Colton Haynes has proven time and time again that he’s a huge sweetheart. While his chiseled jawline has led him to be cast in more brash roles, the character Iceman would be a perfect fit for him. Strong yet warm, and powerful yet soft, Iceman is a hero in every sense of the word. Haynes would be a really good fit for the role of Bobby Drake, the moral mutant with a heart of gold, and some truly terrifying powers. Also, let’s face it, while Shawn Ashmore’s Iceman was strong, the character wasn’t as believable, and was often a lukewarm addition when next to the rest of the cast.