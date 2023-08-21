Accusing Kevin Feige of ruining the superhero genre is a strong candidate for the year’s worst take

This may come as a surprise to exactly zero of you, but the superhero film genre is absolutely not beyond critique. For every Blue Beetle, there’s an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and for every Shazam! Fury of the Gods, there’s a Thor: Love and Thunder (both of those movies are dashingly mediocre, which says quite a bit about the state of the genre’s gestation).

Still, that doesn’t mean the validity of their popularity should be written off. For decades now, creatives have been bringing countless colorful capes and crusaders to the big screen, putting their larger-than-life personalities and powers on display for generations upon generations in hopes that the tomorrow’s filmmakers will come up with an even better cinematic take on these legendary heroes.

But it wasn’t until one Kevin Feige took Marvel Studios’ reins shortly after 2008’s Iron Man did movies begin to not only bring those same characters to life on the big screen, but also the expansive continuity – equally important to the comics that so many first fell in love with – that many have tried and failed to replicate to the degree of success that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found. Indeed, Feige changed the game for the better, even if the franchise has lost its way in recent years.

So, imagine hyperfixating on those current struggles so much, that you manage to spit out one of the densest tweets imaginable.

This man singlehandedly destroyed Comic Book movies pic.twitter.com/WmrEBGIJsr — Castle (@CastleDead) August 19, 2023

Of course, most responders were quick to call out the foolishness without a moment’s hesitation.

This man has been single handedly involved from Spider Man 1 till Marvels

And you say he destroyed Comic book movies ? — Amandeep S. Chhabra (@amanforreall) August 20, 2023

Keep telling yourself that cap 🧢 — Ayo T Adebayo (@FrequencyAyo) August 20, 2023

"This man single handedly made comicbook movies the popular film genre over the last 15 years"



There, fixed it for you. — Kimbomma1 (@nyfranchise01) August 20, 2023

Then again, this is most likely another case of the impending bot apocalypse; only a machine would show this little fear after saying something like that.

Indeed, it seems as though the contrarian side of Twitter, predictably still unacquainted with the concept of an original thought, has resorted to shoveling lazy drivel like this into the tweet machine in a snide, unsuccessful attempt to stir the pot of one of the most volatile fanbase umbrellas out there. Bold strategy, mystery man; let us know how that one works out for you.