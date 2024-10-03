‘Agatha All Along’ episode 4 might’ve just dropped the MCU’s biggest hint yet that Scarlet Witch is still working her magic

We’re at the mid-point of Agatha All Along as of last night, and while there have been plenty of juicy developments at the behest of Rio Vidal and Agatha’s presumedly-deceased-but-also-not descendent, a strong two-episode premiere seems to have given way to a lost plot.

Marvel‘s latest venture appears to be leaning a bit too heavily on the vibes without providing the thematic heft that makes those vibes nutritious. All this, while insisting on telling this kind of story in the context of a serialized miniseries.

But never mind that, because the potion experts of the MCU fandom need very few ingredients to concoct a solid fan theory, and this one goes back to Jac Schaeffer’s WandaVision masterclass.

the sokovian lullaby might actually be a protection spell too! wanda put the sigil on the twins and it will only break when they’re powerful enough to protect themselves #AgathaAllAlong https://t.co/GaqwuL4oVM — 𝔾oon Jabbar (@HausMaximus) October 3, 2024

Remember that “Sokovian lullaby” that Wanda sang to Billy and Tommy back in WandaVision? Well, who’s to say that that wasn’t the source of the sigil that prevents him from revealing his identity to anyone? After all, the son of not only an Avenger, but a fairly infamous one, wouldn’t be exactly safe if he harbored a public identity, certainly not until he became Wiccan thanks to the Witches’ Road, of course.

for billy it’s when he reaches the end of the road — 𝔾oon Jabbar (@HausMaximus) October 3, 2024

As for Tommy, we have a whole Vision-centric miniseries still in the oven, and you’d best believe its prime directive will be to set up Speed.

That means that Tommy would also have a sigil in Vision Quest that would prevent Vision from knowing his true identity… pic.twitter.com/vwT3EZXnor — Hebb (Agatha's Version) (@Fantastic1309) October 3, 2024

If this turns out to be true, it will be a stupendously novel piece of plotting. It will also, unfortunately, hardly have any effect on the quality of the show’s writing overall.

Let’s assume this theory is true. What does it accomplish from an emotional standpoint? We already know Wanda would do anything to protect her children, so it will be no great surprise if the Sokovian lullaby was a protection spell. And speaking of no great surprises, if Joe Locke turns out to be portraying anyone other than Billy Kaplan, then Marvel is just coming up with reveals for the sake of reveals, none of which are rooted in any true emotion or drama. Agatha, hung up over the death of her son Nicholas, can have a much stronger and tension-packed arc if the boy she believes to be her son turns out to be someone else (i.e. Billy).

Moreover, we can hardly think of this reveal as a setup-and-payoff situation, because we’re only acknowledging the Sokovian lullaby as a setup retroactively. In fact, setups seem to be Marvel’s entire leg at this point, and it’s getting flimsier by the minute.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the two-episode season finale on Oct. 30.

