‘All Iʼve heard is that there is a trilogy’: Kathryn Hahn responds to those sneaky little ‘Agatha All Along’ season 2 rumors

We’ve been under Agatha Harkness’ spell from the very first moment she sashayed into WandaVision. So, when Agatha All Along, her very own spinoff, dropped earlier this year, fans were glued to Disney Plus to see what mischief Marvel’s cunning witch would conjure up next.

But now that season 1 has come and gone, the big question is: are we getting a season 2? If you’ve been scouring the internet for answers or refreshing your X feed in desperation, you’ve probably come across some polarizing rumors about the witches’ fate. Well, Kathryn Hahn, the queen of sinister smiles herself, isn’t giving too much away either.

What did Kathryn Hahn say about a potential season 2 of Agatha All Along?

“No. I mean, I donʼt know. All Iʼve heard is that there is a trilogy. Next one would be focused on Vision. That always have been the long game.”



In a recent interview with Variety, Kathryn Hahn addressed the swirling rumors with the blend of charm and mystery she’s become known for. While she’d be thrilled to step back into Agatha’s heels and jacket, she revealed that Marvel Studios hasn’t sent her any updates.

We always thought of [Agatha All Along] as a trilogy with the Vision show, but who knows? They run a tight ship over there. I’ve heard nothing.

Hahn’s comments have fans speculating that Marvel might be planning a larger narrative arc involving Agatha and Vision—especially since the latter’s storyline was left wide open after WandaVision. If you’re still holding onto hope, Hahn gave us another nugget during her chat on the Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast. Reflecting on her time filming the first season, she called it an “amazing” experience and shared how much she loved working with the cast. And when Jesse pressed her about season 2, Hahn stayed coy but hinted at a broader Marvel strategy.

No. I mean, I donʼt know. All I’ve heard is that there is a trilogy. Next one would be focused on Vision. That always has been the long game.

With a potential trilogy in the works, this little tidbit might explain why Marvel hasn’t rushed to announce a second season of Agatha All Along. But Agatha is, in fact, part of a much bigger picture. Whatever storylines they’re saving for the sinister witch, the pieces of the puzzle are definitely falling into place.

So, is season 2 happening?

According to recent reports from Production Bulletin, a second season might already be in the works, with production slated to begin in fall 2025 at Trilith Studios in Georgia. Even the series creator, Jac Schaeffer, stated that he hoped that the MCU would have time to unpack Agatha and Rio’s backstory. However, Marvel hasn’t confirmed a second season of Agatha All Along. While reports about production plans sound promising, the studio is notorious for playing its cards close to the chest. Add Kathryn Hahn’s cryptic yet playful remarks to the mix, and we’re left with more questions than answers.

For now, all we can do is rewatch Agatha All Along, soak in Kathryn Hahn’s Emmy-worthy performance, and hope Marvel doesn’t keep us waiting too long. Whether Agatha returns for a second season, a Vision storyline, or something entirely new, let’s cross our fingers and toes that Hahn graces our screens soon enough.

