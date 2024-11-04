An ‘Italian Job’ stallion is rumored to play a ‘key role’ in Marvel’s ‘Young Avengers’

In a bid to revive the one-legged Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops with the upcoming Young Avengers. And this time, the MCU might be drawing in an A-lister who’s previously shown little interest in superhero stardom.

Recommended Videos

Jason Statham is equal parts rugged and charming, but can the action hero find his footing in a superhero blockbuster? (After all, we saw how that worked out for Dwayne Johnson). Nonetheless, the British star, known for his roles in The Italian Job, Transporter, The Beekeeper, and many more high-octane flicks, is now at the center of an unexpected MCU casting rumor.

Is Statham making his MCU debut?

According to rumors from an Instagram fan outlet, supercons_official, Statham could be prepping for a slightly unexpected detour– a role in the Marvel Universe’s upcoming Young Avengers project. And if the rumors are to be believed, he’ll be bringing the heat as Genis-Vell, a lesser-known but highly compelling character from Marvel’s vast roster. This speculation comes after a couple of actors’ names have been reported to feature in the next phase of the Marvel Universe, with Statham’s now being one of the most exciting and unexpected contenders.

If he is indeed cast in Young Avengers, Statham will join Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as the high-energy Ms. Marvel, and Joe Locke’s Wiccan, who recently debuted in Agatha All Along. Statham is well known for his intense action chops, and could be exactly the unexpected addition to turn up the heat. And while it’s far too early to predict how Genis-Vell will fit into the Young Avengers lineup, one thing’s for sure, and that is Statham knows how to bring both gravitas and gritty cool to any role he tackles.

But first, who exactly is Genis-Vell, and how does Jason Statham fit in all this?

The son of the original Captain Marvel returns in Peter David and @JUANAN_RAMIREZ's 'Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel' #1! The new limited series launches this June: https://t.co/h25tKrxfKx pic.twitter.com/jOku2qh9yk — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 25, 2022

If you haven’t heard of Genis-Vell, you’re not alone. He’s one of Marvel’s more obscure characters, but that doesn’t make him any less interesting. Genis-Vell is the genetically engineered son of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, making him part Kree, an alien race known for their superhuman abilities and distinctive blue skin. Gifted with cosmic awareness, Genis-Vell possesses incredible powers, including energy projection, superhuman strength, and, sometimes, a slightly rebellious streak that aligns perfectly with Statham’s on-screen persona. His first appearance was in the comic series, Silver Surfer Vol 3 in 1993, and a couple of other comic books across the late 90’s including his comic book series.

Where exactly Statham would get to play this rumored role, and when, remains a mystery. However, we could speculate that if he’s indeed suiting up for Marvel, his character may first appear in Thunderbolts, scheduled for release in May 2025. This film, known for featuring anti-heroes and morally complex characters, could offer a fittingly gritty introduction for Genis-Vell before he potentially steps into the more polished realm of the Young Avengers.

However, given Marvel’s love for surprise reveals, an end-credit cameo seems the most likely way to ease Statham’s Genis-Vellinto the MCU, potentially paving the way for future roles as an antagonist, protagonist, or maybe a key supporting character. This approach would give the audience a taste of what to expect, setting the stage for Genis-Vell’s larger impact across multiple Marvel storylines. Notably, Genis-Vell’s last comic book appearance was also tied to the Thunderbolts, adding fuel to the speculation that Thunderbolts could be his first step into the MCU’s next chapter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy