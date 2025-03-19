Astonishingly Jonathan Majors is still hopeful of returning as Kang in the MCU

Jonathan Majors‘ future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is effectively over, but he’s not abandoning all hope of returning as Kang the Conqueror. His career took a serious hit after he was arrested in March 2023 on domestic violence charges, which led to a misdemeanor assault conviction and a one-year counseling program. As a result, he lost his contract with Marvel, and several projects, including the film Magazine Dreams, were put on hold.

The long-delayed release of Magazine Dreams could be a turning point for Majors. The film had great potential when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Jan. 2023, especially following his roles in Devotion, Creed III, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, his legal troubles stalled his progress and left his future in Hollywood unclear.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Majors revealed how these past two years have affected his career, sharing that navigating legal issues has changed his professional path. He talked about personal growth during this time and expressed gratitude for his support from family, friends, and colleagues, especially his fiancée, Meagan Good, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Matthew McConaughey.

Majors wants to come back

Majors’ interest in returning to the MCU suggests he wants to move forward and make amends regarding his past. When asked if he would take the role, instead of feeling down about what happened, he was positive, “Yeah, of course, I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them.”

He spoke positively about Marvel Studios and his experiences working with his co-stars, showing he’s still eager to collaborate. Majors said, “Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I’m in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them.”

While Marvel hasn’t officially responded to his potential return, the chances of them inviting him back are slim. Majors’ Kang was going to be at the core of the next two Avengers movies, though these will now instead put Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom front and center.

Majors’ legal issues have not only affected his work but have also led him to reflect on himself and strive for personal growth. He said, “Now I’m in a space where I have enough confidence in myself – not my talent but in myself, the thing I’ve been sitting with for two years. I can give you all of me as a character between action and cut, and I can give you all of me as myself in the trailer and (off the set).”

Majors admitted that he wants to improve both personally and as an actor, indicating that he’s ready to take responsibility and make positive changes. This personal journey is closely linked to his professional goals and may influence his future projects.

The way forward for Majors in Hollywood is still unclear. His willingness to return to the MCU is a good sign of his dedication to his career, but he shouldn’t waste time sitting by the phone waiting for Kevin Feige to call. At the end of the day, he committed some serious crimes, and not every fan forgave him.

