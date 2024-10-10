‘That sounds ridiculous’: ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ could give Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom a very unexpected romance, and fans don’t know how to feel

Robert Downey Jr.‘s Doctor Doom is coming, but he’s not the only item on the fandom’s checklist of things Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars must deliver. There are a whole bunch of familiar faces from the MCU’s past who need to be squeezed into the next epic MCU two-part event alongside the metal-masked malcontent. Not least all of being Downey’s fellow OG Avengers.

Another one is Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Agatha All Along is certainly paving the (witches’) road for Wanda Maximoff’s much-anticipated comeback, and obviously fans are hoping for a big redemption for the anti-heroine after her dark heel-turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If this latest rumor is to be believed, however, Marvel might have a much… let’s say, bolder idea up its sleeves. Anyone up for a Doom/Wanda love story?

Robert Downey Jr. and Elizabeth Olsen could be Marvel’s newest, most unlikely power couple

According to a new rumor that’s getting Scarlet Witch fans scarlet-faced with anger, Elizabeth Olsen will get a lot of screen time in both upcoming Avengers films. Why is that getting them angry? Because it’s claimed that Olsen will be sharing most of it with Downey, as it’s allegedly Marvel’s intention to resurrect Wanda in order to make her Doctor Doom’s love interest.

One X user probably summed up a lot of people’s thoughts when they said, “I want wanda back, but absolutely not like that.”

I want wanda back, but absolutely not like that — Jazz ⧗ 🪤 (@DerpSwan) October 9, 2024

Many are feeling bad for Wanda’s poor husband, Vision. As if killing him off wasn’t enough of a snub!

And what about Vision? pic.twitter.com/2Zbtm9fMlU — Cam Shelton (@CamTheOwlCosmic) October 9, 2024

The predominant reaction seems to be that people just can’t see Olsen and Downey playing a couple, perhaps due to their age gap — Olsen is 35 and the former Iron Man icon is 59. A fair point, but it might blow these people’s minds to know that Vision star Paul Bettany is only six years younger than Downey, at 53.

That sounds ridiculous. Bruh they should have cast someone else as Doom then wtf. Tony was a much senior figure to Wanda. Gonna look weird asf — Mr.RekT (@ar_rekt) October 9, 2024

And for WandaVision lovers, the potential for an intriguing love triangle, once White Vision is added into the mix, is sitting right there.

Comics deep cuts, I like it. White Vision also gonna be involved after vision quest for the “love” triangle — Jax (@JaxPHL) October 10, 2024

Others, on the other hand, are all for Wanda ditching Vision for Doom. As one fan — who probably didn’t enjoy WandaVision very much — put it, “Good, she can finally stop crying over the robot.”

Good she can finally stop crying over the robot — MJ (@MJ54) October 10, 2024

A Doom/Witch romance might not be as weird as it sounds

Victor and Wanda, sitting in a Latverian tree, K-I-L-L-I-N-G. A Doom/Scarlet Witch romance has to be the most bizarre love story the MCU could dare pull, right? You would think, but actually, there is comic book precedent for this coupling. And, even if this is just a rumor, it’s easy to see how this storyline could be perfect to adapt at this point in the MCU.

In Avengers: The Children’s Crusade, Scarlet Witch has gone missing and her son, Wiccan, has set off on a quest to find her. He eventually tracks her down to Latveria, and finds his mother living in Castle Doom with the Fantastic Four’s nemesis! Even stranger, she’s there entirely of her own accord. Wanda has lost her memory and has genuinely fallen in love with Victor, who has likewise become smitten with her. Unfortunately for Doom, Wiccan shows up the day before their planned wedding. Needless to say, when the Avengers and X-Men follow in tow, their big day ends with a bang, but not wedding bells.

Wanda’s amnesia is a rather corny concept, but it’s not hard to imagine that being a consequence of her eventual resurrection. Likewise, the Russos brothers previously junked Thanos’ romantic side in Infinity War and Endgame, so they might wish to redress the balance by depicting Doom as a lovesick softie instead. Sure, Wanda could come back from the dead and rejoin the Avengers ASAP… Or Marvel could offer a more complex arc for her over two movies as she wrestles with who she used to be and her newfound allegiance to Doom.

Or, you know, they could bring Gwyneth Paltrow back as an evil Pepper Potts variant who Doom has the hots for. Whatever works.

