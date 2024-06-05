ant man and the wasp quantumania
Image via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Avengers’ star’s surprise exit from Hollywood may have just doomed an entire franchise to the MCU void

What a difference a year makes.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 01:06 pm

Phase Five has not been kind to Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel’s smallest superheroes were among the breakout stars of the Infinity Saga, spawning the highly popular Ant-Man (2015) and its 2018 sequel, but sadly the multidimensional disaster that was 2023’s Quantumania appeared to kill the franchise stone dead. And maybe it killed its characters’ MCU careers too.

Recommended Videos

It can’t be a total coincidence that Deadpool & Wolverine, the first Marvel movie to release in 2024, and therefore the first one to be made with the failure of the MCU’s 2023 in mind, features the giant lifeless skull of Scott Lang. If we’re being asked to laugh at Paul Rudd’s head getting turned into a villain HQ this doesn’t exactly bode well for Ant-Man’s continued status as a leading Avenger. Even if, canon-wise, this dead Ant-Man is clearly a variant and not the Earth-616 version.

Nonetheless, the Ant-Man family’s chances of survival have just been seriously decreased by one of their number deciding to walk away from Hollywood.

Evangeline Lilly leaving acting behind could squish Ant-Man’s legacy for good

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Screengrab via YouTube

Hope Van Dyne herself Evangeline Lilly has officially announced that she is stepping away from Hollywood and is retiring from acting with immediate effect.

Considering that she was just in a major blockbuster a year ago — not to mention being a familiar face on our screens for decades, thanks to Lost and The Hobbit trilogy — this has left her fans in shock. Maybe it shouldn’t have, though, as Lilly has pointed out that she originally declared she was going to retire in 10 years when Lost ended in 2010, so she’s actually stuck around longer than expected.

Lilly also confirmed that she has no outstanding “contractual obligations” with Marvel, so it seems we can well and truly draw a line in Wasp’s time with the MCU. This doesn’t necessarily preclude Rudd from returning solo as Scott, but given that Ant-Man and the Wasp have become a package deal it doesn’t fill us with confidence. Especially after his symbolic death in Deadpool 3, the cancellation of Ant-Man 4, and the lack of rumors of a role in Avengers 5.

That leaves Ant-Man’s legacy resting squarely on the shoulders of Scott’s daughter, Cassie Lang, who was name-dropped in The Marvels as a future member of the Young Avengers. Kathryn Newton is absolutely having a moment right now, so Marvel would be wise to do more with her, but the disappointment of The Marvels unfortunately suggests any projects built around Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel will be put on the back burner for now.

So, within just over a year since Quantumania heavily hinted at the full family’s return, we’re now at the point where the Ant-Man franchise might have been fully squished under Kevin Feige’s boot. Kang included. Marvel’s really putting the saga in Multiverse Saga, huh?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Jordan Peele may be heading for the MCU, and Marvel fans know exactly which movie he must direct
Jordan Peele attends the UK Special Screening of "Monkey Man" at Picturehouse Central on March 25, 2024 in London, England/Marvel Studios logo
Jordan Peele attends the UK Special Screening of "Monkey Man" at Picturehouse Central on March 25, 2024 in London, England/Marvel Studios logo
Jordan Peele attends the UK Special Screening of "Monkey Man" at Picturehouse Central on March 25, 2024 in London, England/Marvel Studios logo
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Jordan Peele may be heading for the MCU, and Marvel fans know exactly which movie he must direct
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Who is the villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Who is the villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Is Rhys Ifans playing The Lizard in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ or a new character?
Rhys Ifans playing guitar and singing in Venom: The Last Dance.
Rhys Ifans playing guitar and singing in Venom: The Last Dance.
Rhys Ifans playing guitar and singing in Venom: The Last Dance.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Rhys Ifans playing The Lizard in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ or a new character?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Will Spider-Man be in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Jordan Peele may be heading for the MCU, and Marvel fans know exactly which movie he must direct
Jordan Peele attends the UK Special Screening of "Monkey Man" at Picturehouse Central on March 25, 2024 in London, England/Marvel Studios logo
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Jordan Peele may be heading for the MCU, and Marvel fans know exactly which movie he must direct
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Who is the villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Who is the villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Is Rhys Ifans playing The Lizard in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ or a new character?
Rhys Ifans playing guitar and singing in Venom: The Last Dance.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Is Rhys Ifans playing The Lizard in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ or a new character?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 3, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'