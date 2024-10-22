‘BEST MOVIE BY FAR!’: The last superhero movie anyone expected to slap is somehow already getting raves

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe may have served up two historic faceplants in the form of Madame Web and Morbius, but that’s all the more reason to be impressed when this franchise manages to put out a genuinely solid movie. Never underestimate the power of whiplash, folks. And if early viewers of Venom: The Last Dance are to be believed, such a moment is imminent.

#VenomTheLastDance REVIEW: A huge EPIC & EMOTIONAL finale!! Tom Hardy gives EVERYTHING & Sony has never been better. Stunning action satisfies with all nineteen inches. Not just another Venom movie, it's one of the BEST comic book films ever! A fitting end setting up what's next.

It may seem unthinkable, as the SSU has been a notoriously incompetent enterprise up until now, but early reactions to Venom: The Last Dance paint an astoundingly hopeful picture, with unabashed praise and critical lauding of a good old-fashioned popcorn movie being the prevailing sentiment.

#VenomTheLastDance isn't just fun, IT'S THE BEST VENOM MOVIE BY FAR! It's the funniest, most emotional, best story & it takes the silliness we love & fully embraces it full force. They do A LOT of cool symbiote stuff & we couldn't have gotten a better ending to this trilogy

Special attention is being paid to the scope and stakes that Venom: The Last Dance has to offer compared to its franchise brethren. Perhaps most interesting, however, are the claims that it adheres to the same early-2000s superhero movie period piece stylings as Madame Web, except in a way that doesn’t suck.

#VenomTheLastDance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish! It's a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000's comic book movies. The action is great & is a tribute to action films from the 80's. There's a ton of funny moments.

At the very least, it’s reportedly tapping into the Thelma & Louise vibe that, frankly, you can’t make a live-action Venom movie without. That, ladies and gentlemen, counts for a whole heck of a lot.

Venom: The Last Dance is the most entertaining of the trilogy. It's largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescuing. You might even find yourself getting emotional. #VenomTheLastDance

This iteration of Venom might even grant a few nods to the wider comic book movie mythos that surrounds the SSU, and by the sounds of it, these references don’t come across as unthinkably, desperately myopic as those in Morbius.

#VenomTheLastDance is phenomenal, laughs, even a cry maybe 👀 Some fun surprises and confirmations! #TomHardy is Venom!

Venom: The Last Dance wasn’t without its early detractors, though. Some admitted that while it accomplishes the task of being the best Venom movie out of the three, they nevertheless gave it a thumbs down on account of its inability to accomplish anything else.

#VenomTheLastDance might not be a great film overall but it still manages to be the best of this trilogy that wasn’t really able to accomplish a lot.



Extremely fun sequences and Eddie’s relationship with Venom still being a standout. A satisfying ending for this trilogy. pic.twitter.com/0O4Ei2dHzM — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 22, 2024

Apparently, Venom: The Last Dance underachieves by going all-out with the premise’s gonzo possibilities, at the expense of story beats.

I think #VenomTheLastDance is the best of the three, while still being incredibly bad. It's bizarre, and watchable, because it's willing to try anything. Symbiote fish? Sure. Mrs. Chen dance sequence? Why not. I laughed a few times, but this trilogy accomplished very little.

Tom Hardy stars once again as Eddie Brock, who goes on a dangerous-yet-rollicking adventure with his long-time companion, Venom, the symbiote he bonded with back in 2018. Soon Eddie is targeted by a research branch of the government, while Venom simultaneously gets targeted by hostile aliens from his home world. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham also star alongside Clark Backo and Cristo Fernández.

Despite the trilogy’s poor critical track record, the box office haul of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage together number $1.36 billion, so it’s certainly not a series that the public has been sleeping on. And now, with the promise from so many viewers that this one is actually good, that’s a trend that may well continue on its healthy trajectory, even if superhero fatigue is potent at the moment.

In any case, that’s a hypothesis that we’ll have more information on shortly after Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on Oct. 25.

