Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier/Sam's Captain America suit official concept art
Images via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Captain America 4’s post-credits scene may already have been revealed by new MCU star more loose-lipped than Mark Ruffalo

Has Mark's crown finally been stolen?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 30, 2024 01:09 pm

Despite the many Hulk-related characters set to appear in Captain America: Brave New World — from Harrison Ford’s Not Red Hulk to Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader — Mark Ruffalo is yet to be officially confirmed for a cameo. However, the Bruce Banner actor is apparently there in spirit. By which I mean that the infamous spoiler-magnet of a star seems to have possessed the MCU’s newest addition.

Recommended Videos

Although Marvel itself had managed to keep this exciting casting under wraps, Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian vet Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed during multiple fan convention panels at this point that he’s about to join the cinematic universe in a top-secret role. And with the latest intel pointing to him appearing in Captain America 4, it looks like we know exactly how he makes his MCU debut.

Giancarlo Esposito may have already given away what happens in Brave New World’s tag scene

Giancarlo Esposito join Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'
Image via Disney Plus / Lucasfilm

Clearly, those Marvel snipers we always hear about — who are supposed to sneakily follow MCU actors around in case they blab about spoilers — aren’t real, otherwise Esposito would be deader than Gus Fring right now. The Abigail actor has told us many things about his Marvel character that he probably shouldn’t have, including that it’s allegedly an “original” role that we haven’t seen on screen before.

What’s more, he’s even told us exactly how he’ll be introduced and then expanded upon. “It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards,” Esposito revealed at Phoenix Fan Fusions in late May. So it seems safe to say he’ll turn up in a post-credits scene first before landing what sounds like his very own Disney Plus series, or else appearing in one in a major role.

According to a new report, we know which post-credits scene this will occur in. Murphy’s Multiverse is claiming that Esposito will appear in Captain America: Brave New World. His role was apparently added into the narrative by screenwriter Matthew Orton, who has been brought on to zhuzh up the movie as it heads back into production for another bout of reshoots following consistently poor audience testing.

There’s still no concrete word on who he could be playing, but his role is described as an “antagonistic agent of chaos,” which pretty much sums up every character Esposito has ever portrayed in his entire career. We don’t know who, then, but we may finally know where. The money’s on the man from The Mandalorian crossing over into the MCU somewhere in the credits of Cap 4, releasing Valentine’s Day 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’ star we deserved just got his revenge on Marvel for rejecting him
Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘The Fantastic Four’ star we deserved just got his revenge on Marvel for rejecting him
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 30, 2024
Read Article An MCU movie that must live up to a $2.2 billion legacy is rumored to be so bad, it’s facing a second round of reshoots
Tony Stark face palms in 'Captain America: Civil War.'
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
An MCU movie that must live up to a $2.2 billion legacy is rumored to be so bad, it’s facing a second round of reshoots
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article The MCU just broke a 15-year tradition, and now all of cinema is suffering more than it has in 3 decades
Deadpool overlaid on the Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The MCU just broke a 15-year tradition, and now all of cinema is suffering more than it has in 3 decades
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Florence Pugh as a teary-eyed Yelena Belova in Hawkeye
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’ star we deserved just got his revenge on Marvel for rejecting him
Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘The Fantastic Four’ star we deserved just got his revenge on Marvel for rejecting him
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 30, 2024
Read Article An MCU movie that must live up to a $2.2 billion legacy is rumored to be so bad, it’s facing a second round of reshoots
Tony Stark face palms in 'Captain America: Civil War.'
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
An MCU movie that must live up to a $2.2 billion legacy is rumored to be so bad, it’s facing a second round of reshoots
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article The MCU just broke a 15-year tradition, and now all of cinema is suffering more than it has in 3 decades
Deadpool overlaid on the Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The MCU just broke a 15-year tradition, and now all of cinema is suffering more than it has in 3 decades
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Florence Pugh as a teary-eyed Yelena Belova in Hawkeye
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'